×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

'Civic activists must be shielded from extrajudicial killings, harassment and arbitrary arrests'

25 August 2022 - 08:07 By TimesLIVE
The murder of land activist Lindokuhle Mnguni at the weekend is a violation of international law which SA is bound to promote and protect in all communities, say the Human Rights Institute of SA and SA Human Rights Forum.
The murder of land activist Lindokuhle Mnguni at the weekend is a violation of international law which SA is bound to promote and protect in all communities, say the Human Rights Institute of SA and SA Human Rights Forum.
Image: 123RF/rclassenlayouts/ File photo

The murder of land activist Lindokuhle Mnguni at the weekend is a violation of international law which SA is bound to promote and protect in all communities, say the Human Rights Institute of SA and SA Human Rights Forum.

He was involved with Abahlali baseMjondolo, a shack dwellers movement established in 2005, and ran a commune in Cato Manor, Durban.

The two organisations said Abahlali's Anyanda Ngila was also murdered in March, and Nokuthula Mabaso in May.

“This climate of reprisals is raising a concern on the possible sponsored thugs hired to eliminate young social justice leaders.

“This is not different to crimes against humanity that were condemned during the darkest era of apartheid impunity to be repeated in a democracy.”

The groupings called on the government to abide by international agreements and create an enabling environment for civic activists to work without fear of reprisals and end extrajudicial killings, intimidation, harassment and arbitrary arrests.

The SA Human Rights Commission was asked to launch an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding attacks on Abahlali baseMjondolo members, to establish all the factors including any possible sponsors of the murders.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Lindokuhle Mnguni 'enriched all of our lives', says land activist group of murdered commune leader

Lindokuhle Mnguni chose to live for socialism despite the risk, says Abahlali baseMjondolo.
News
3 days ago

EXTRACT | ‘Clare: The killing of a gentle activist’ by Christopher Clark

For two weeks in November 1993, Clare Stewart’s body lay hidden in a shallow ditch until cattle herders discovered her remains.
Books
1 month ago

Sigh of relief from community as man allegedly behind ABM leader’s killing is denied bail

There was jubilation in the Durban magistrate's court as a man accused of killing an Abahlali baseMjondolo leader was denied bail.
News
3 months ago

Give us back our homes and bring 'thieves' to justice, says shack dwellers' movement

Abahlali baseMjondolo, the shack dwellers' movement, wants members who were evicted during the state of national disaster brought back to their ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ANC in KZN hit back at animal rights activist over king's lion hunt South Africa
  2. #NationalShutdown — These are the routes to avoid South Africa
  3. WATCH | Gauteng woman wants to be King Misuzulu's ‘first white Zulu queen’ South Africa
  4. Home affairs to terminate about 178,000 Zimbabwe exemption permits in December South Africa
  5. Hawks raid OCJ officials' homes after Sunday Times investigation South Africa

Latest Videos

'Why I decided to protest': National shutdown march
'We are defending the working class': Shutdown protest kicks off