South Africa

Wear traditional clothes to school to honour new Zulu king, KZN education MEC urges pupils

25 August 2022 - 09:12
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini was celebrated at the weekend.
Image: Fikile Marakalla/ GCIS
Image: Fikile Marakalla/ GCIS

KwaZulu-Natal pupils should wear their traditional attire to school on Tuesday to celebrate new Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini Zulu.

The provincial education department on Wednesday issued a circular stating that August 30 would be a day for schools to celebrate and honour the king.

“It is in that regard that the MEC for education In KwaZulu-Natal, Mbali Frazer, is dedicating Tuesday as a day for schools and the department to celebrate this historic event. The MEC is, therefore, requesting all schools in the province to participate in this celebration by encouraging all teachers and all other employees to wear their traditional attire on Tuesday,” the department said.

The circular said Frazer was committed to working with the king in pursuit of quality public education in the province.

“That is part of the department's dedication and honour to the late King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, the patron of education, who dedicated his time and resources towards transformation of education in the province.”

