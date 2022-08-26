Top Comrades women's race contender dashes to court to fight race ban

Russian athlete Alexandra Morozova — billed as a top contender for the women’s race in Sunday's Comrades Marathon — might be out of the running.
The athlete dashed to the Pietermaritzburg high court on Friday after she was, at the 11th hour, “banned” from participating by the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA).
This was in response to an apparent crackdown on Russian athletes competing in international events because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The CMA indicated it would oppose the application.
Her attorney Mark Leathers told TimesLIVE further papers will be exchanged overnight and the urgent application will be heard by judge Rob Mossop on Saturday.
“She is tired, she feels most unwelcome,” he said of his client.
Morozova has run three Comrades — in 2017, 2018 and 2019. She was placed second or third in all.
In her affidavit, she said she had completed and submitted all the correct entry forms and, after receiving confirmation, started training, entered into sponsorship agreements and made travel plans.
On August 20, eight days before the down run, it was reported on a local news site the organisers had confirmed that “33 Russian athletes” would take part in the 89km race.
Race director Rowyn James was quoted as saying: “Depending on what Athletics SA says to us ... at the present moment, yes, they entered and they are able to run.”
Morozova said the article mentioned her and that she had been billed as the “top contender”.
She had also been named as a top 10 contender on the Comrades Marathon official Instagram page.
On Thursday, August 25, she received a letter from the CMA advising that her entry and race number had been withdrawn because World Athletics (formerly the International Association of Athletics Federations) had given “clear and specific instructions” that Russian elite athletes, or athletes who may win prize money, are to be denied entry to any of its affiliated races.
Morozova said, however, the letter from World Athletics did not reflect that — it stated it “strongly requests” events exclude Russian athletes from competing and only made a recommendation that Russian athletes likely to win prize money not be allowed to compete.
It said it “cannot mandate this”; these were not direct instructions but rather recommendations.
It left the decision to the discretion of Athletic SA and the CMA.
Morozova said she had not been given adequate reasons for her exclusion and, while she could appeal the ruling, it would take too long and there would not be a decision before Sunday’s race.
“I have a clear right to compete in this year’s marathon, based on the confirmation of my entry, the public promise, as well as seeing my name used in official CMA promotional material.”
She would be prejudiced because she would not be in the running for the prize money and she would not be able to fulfil her obligations to her sponsor.
In 2017, Morozova went to court demanding the R210,000 prize she should have earned for finishing second in 2017, but ASA objected because she was part of the Russian federation that had been suspended by World Athletics.
TimesLIVE
Top Comrades women's race contender dashes to court to fight race ban
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images
TimesLIVE
