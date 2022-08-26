×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Motorsport

Verstappen and Leclerc set for back of grid starts in Belgium

26 August 2022 - 15:42 By Reuters
Max Verstappen is among drivers who exceeded their allowed use of engine components.
Max Verstappen is among drivers who exceeded their allowed use of engine components.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Red Bull's Formula One world championship leader Max Verstappen and Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc will start Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix near the back of the grid due to engine penalties.

The governing FIA said both drivers had exceeded their allowed use of engine components, triggering the automatic penalties.

McLaren's Lando Norris, Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas and Alpine's Esteban Ocon will also have grid drops for the same reasons, while Haas driver Mick Schumacher has a 10-place penalty.

The penalties will boost the chances of Mercedes's seven-times champion Lewis Hamilton and teammate George Russell taking a first win of the season.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Red Bull's Sergio Perez will also fancy their chances, with their teammates likely to start far behind them.

Verstappen leads closest rival Leclerc by a mighty 80 points after 13 of 22 races.

READ MORE:

Alfa Romeo parting ways with Sauber after 2023 season

Alfa Romeo will end its Formula One partnership with Swiss-based Sauber at the end of next season, the Stellantis-owned marque said on Friday after ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

It's official: Audi is entering Formula One

Volkswagen's premium brand Audi is entering motor racing's Formula One, the carmaker said on Friday.
Motoring
6 hours ago

Alonso felt more 'wanted' by Aston Martin than Alpine

Fernando Alonso has defended his shock move to Aston Martin for next season, saying on Thursday that he felt more 'wanted' by the Silverstone-based ...
Motoring
7 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Volvo XC40 P6 Recharge sells out in Mzansi after 24 hours New Models
  2. Mike Tyson’s former Ferrari F50 sells for nearly R80m news
  3. What you can expect to see at this weekend's Festival of Motoring news
  4. Used-car prices surge as chip shortage squeezes supply news
  5. SA's new Marauder Mk2 is one of the world's toughest armoured vehicles New Models

Latest Videos

How to treat African creatives according to Netflix African head Dorothy ...
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court