Sport

It's about the run, not the win, say Comrades Marathon's elite women

26 August 2022 - 13:43 By MATSHELANE MAMABOLO IN DURBAN
Ann Ashworth crosses the finish line in the 2018 Comrades Marathon.
Image: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

The Comrades Marathon women's race on Sunday could be a fun run if utterances by the top contenders are anything to go by.

At the pre-race conference on Friday, the elite runners stressed the importance of “having fun” and generally refused to speak about winning.

Down run title-holder Ann Ashworth played down her position, saying 2018 was too far in the past for her to be regarded as reigning champion.

“2018 feels like a lifetime away. I don’t consider myself defending champion,” the Hollywood Bets star said.

“I am just here to enjoy the race. It’s great that Comrades is back because I have been looking forward to running my favourite race. The key is to just go out there and have fun, take a lot of the spirit from the people on the road. Smile at the people because when they scream your name louder it makes you run faster.”

Jenna Challenor of Murray & Roberts intends to do the same: “I plan to use the crowd and enjoy myself on the road because that works for me.”

American Camille Herron, who won the 2017 up run, is delighted to be back and says she can't wait for the start of the race.

“I am so grateful to be back here because everything about the Comrades is amazing. The singing of Shosholoza at the start and hearing Chariots of Fire gets me emotional, so many of us will be crying at that start line.

“To have the people cheering on the road makes me run with joy and I use that joy and gratitude to run.”

Veteran Murray & Roberts runner and 2016 champion Charne Bosman never bothers about what the opposition is doing and rather focuses on her own race.

“It’s great to be back after two years and I believe it is going to be an open race. Experience is going to be important. The key will be to stick to your plan on the day.”

READ MORE:

