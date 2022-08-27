×

South Africa

Umlazi lad has finest boerie in the land

27 August 2022 - 16:56 By TIMESLIVE
Welcome Magoso.
Image: Supplied

For some it's swamp soccer, extreme ironing and mobile phone throwing. For others, air guitar and cherry pit spitting. But for Welcome Magoso it's all about what's on the braai.

The 23-year-old from Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal has been crowned the 2022 Championship Boerewors Competition winner.

“I can’t believe I won this competition on my first try — it hasn’t sunk in yet. When I entered, I didn’t think I’d win, but as the competition progressed and I was named a Top 10 finalist, I started to believe I could make it,” he said.

Thousands of entrants submitted their traditional boerewors recipes for the annual Shoprite/Checkers competition, which is judged by an independent panel from the SA Chefs Association (SACA). 

The products of Magoso's winning recipe will on sale at the supermarket's outlets from September 9, in time for Heritage Day on September 24.

Apart from the title, the meat technician drove away with the grand prize, a Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 4X2 6AT. 

TimesLIVE

