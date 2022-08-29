The director-general in the KwaZulu-Natal premier’s office, Nonhlanhla Mkhize, was arrested on Monday morning.
Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo confirmed her arrest.
“We will issue a statement shortly with all the details,” she said.
It is believed the charges relate to maladministration and financial misconduct.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Director-general in KZN premier’s office arrested
Image: 123RF/Belchonok
The director-general in the KwaZulu-Natal premier’s office, Nonhlanhla Mkhize, was arrested on Monday morning.
Hawks spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo confirmed her arrest.
“We will issue a statement shortly with all the details,” she said.
It is believed the charges relate to maladministration and financial misconduct.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
State capture: Transnet ex-executives Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh arrested
Free State woman jailed for five years for stealing R6m from law firm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos