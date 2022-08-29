×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

State capture: High-profile former Transnet executives arrested

The pair is expected to be joined in a R93m fraud and corruption case

29 August 2022 - 08:30 By Isaac Mahlangu
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
In the dock at the specialised commercial crimes court sitting in Palm Ridge magistrates court in May are, from left, Kuben Moodley, Eric Wood, Siyabonga Gama, Garry Pita, Daniel Roy and Phetolo Ramosebudi. File photo.
In the dock at the specialised commercial crimes court sitting in Palm Ridge magistrates court in May are, from left, Kuben Moodley, Eric Wood, Siyabonga Gama, Garry Pita, Daniel Roy and Phetolo Ramosebudi. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/TimesLIVE

Two former Transnet group executives have been arrested and are expected to appear in court on Monday.

The arrests took place on Monday morning and were effected by the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Investigating Directorate, assisted by members of the Hawks.

Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said the arrests were affected through arrangements with legal representatives.

TimesLIVE understands they will be joined in a fraud and corruption case involving former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama, former acting CFO Garry Pita, former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi, Regiments Capital shareholder Eric Wood and his employee Daniel Roy, and Kuben Moodley, owner of Albatime.


Click here for the latest news and analysis of the state capture inquiry

In July the case was postponed to today in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court for further investigations.

TimesLIVE Premium previously reported the charges relate to R93m which Transnet paid Trillian for organising a R30bn club loan to help buy 1,064 locomotives. It was allegedly a double payment as Transnet had already paid Regiments, where Wood was also a director, for the work. Trillian allegedly did nothing to earn the fee but invoiced Transnet.

The accused are charged with contravention of the Public Finance Management Act, fraud, corruption and money laundering.

The locomotives deal ballooned from R38bn to R54.5bn, and the controversial Gupta brothers allegedly received about R6bn in kickbacks, the state capture inquiry found.  

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

R93m Transnet corruption case postponed to August

The R93m corruption case against former Transnet executives and businessmen, including ex-group CEO of Transnet Siyabonga Gama, was postponed on ...
News
1 month ago

Gupta partner Salim Essa wants Zondo's state capture report reviewed

Gupta business partner Salim Essa has approached the high court in Johannesburg for a review of the state capture commission's report.
Politics
3 weeks ago

State capture: for some, the whip cracks, but many are still free as birds

A look at how far authorities have come in holding them accountable and how far they need to go to bring more to book
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘It’s us or the ANC’: John Steenhuisen’s ultimatum to EFF Politics
  2. 'We are desperate to keep our son at the school': Parents crowdfund to raise ... South Africa
  3. Paul Mashatile steams ahead in deputy race Politics
  4. Pick and pay less: which supermarket is the cheapest for grocery shopping? News
  5. I was right and will not apologise, says defiant Ramathuba News

Latest Videos

How to treat African creatives according to Netflix African head Dorothy ...
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court