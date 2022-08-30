More than 400 people died and dozens are unaccounted for. Nearly 4,000 homes were destroyed, more than 40,000 people were displaced and over 600 schools were affected.
WATCH | Duduzane Zuma hands over house to KZN flood victims
Image: ALON SKUY
KwaZulu-Natal ANC ward 11 branch chairperson Duduzane Zuma has handed over a house to a family whose home was destroyed by the deadly floods in the province.
Earlier this year, torrential rain and landslides hit the province, destroying homes and infrastructure and displacing thousands of people.
More than 400 people died and dozens are unaccounted for. Nearly 4,000 homes were destroyed, more than 40,000 people were displaced and over 600 schools were affected.
In a video circulating on social media, an unidentified man can be seen cutting a ribbon to enter the house while people in background sing “khanibulele ku Zuma” (say thank you to Zuma).
“It’s a beautiful day today for all of us and not just yourself. The reason is we managed to pull people together who would ordinarily not come together to make this possible,” Zuma told the man.
“This is a community we live in, this is a community that needs to come together for situations like these. You are our elder. We are younger to you. We will support where we can support, no matter how small things are. Small things always makes a difference.
“For this project to come from people who are not builders, not plumbers and not architects speaks volumes of the willingness of the community to say, among ourselves, we need to deliver to ourselves. Us building this house is more than saying here is a house, it says we are here to build a community.”
Zuma’s relationship with the family and how his offer to assist them came about remain unclear.
TimesLIVE reached out to his associate Winston Innes, who posted the video, for more details. This article will be updated once a response is received.
At the height of the floods in KwaZulu-Natal, the son of former president Jacob Zuma joined rebuilding efforts, helping a family move back into their home after it was damaged.
Zuma said he helped not because he had to, but because he wanted to.
“When you see me cleaning your streets and gutters, I am not doing it because I have to but because I want to. I am doing it because I can. Life exists on multiple levels. There are multiple layers to who we are and what we can achieve.”
Zuma was praised for similar efforts earlier this year when he braved the rain and helped clean a neighbourhood in Newlands East, Durban.
“No excuses, no long stories. Either we do it or not. Sunshine or rain, we get the job done. A lot of people like talking but very few can do. It’s all about action,” he said.
