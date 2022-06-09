×

South Africa

WATCH | Video of Duduzane Zuma denying looting funds resurfaces after Gupta arrest

09 June 2022 - 13:31
Duduzane Zuma. File photo.
Image: ALON SKUY

A video of Duduzane Zuma denying looting state funds with his former business associates the Gupta brothers has again been thrust into the spotlight. 

Zuma's associate Winston Innes shared the video online after the arrest of Atul and Rajesh Gupta and calls for Zuma to also be arrested. 

The brothers were reportedly arrested in Dubai after Interpol issued red notices for them in February.

In the video, Zuma told Newzroom Afrika in 2020 that he had not stolen money and had nothing to hide. 

People had what he called “a crazy infatuation” with his former business associates, including the Gupta brothers. 

“I am not a criminal. I have not stolen money from anybody. There’s not one person that can come and say ‘this man has taken from me’. If anything, I’ve helped a lot of people out, I’ve contributed to successes and I’ll continue to do so.”

Zuma denied he was living in Dubai off the proceeds of criminal activity and added there was nothing shady in his business dealings with the Guptas.

“I haven't taken any money from anybody, I am not part of any beneficiary of any proceeds of crime. I've got no money to pay back to anybody, government or private,” said Zuma. 

Addressing the media on Tuesday, EFF leader Julius Malema questioned why Zuma was not being prosecuted for “facilitating Gupta corruption”.

“I don’t want to dwell much on the Guptas, you need to ask yourself questions why Duduzane Zuma is not arrested. Why there are no charges against Duduzane who [allegedly] facilitated the Gupta corruption.

“When you arrest the Guptas you have to say here is what you did, but this is the enabler of you doing this,” said Malema. 

