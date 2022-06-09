WATCH | Video of Duduzane Zuma denying looting funds resurfaces after Gupta arrest

A video of Duduzane Zuma denying looting state funds with his former business associates the Gupta brothers has again been thrust into the spotlight.

Zuma's associate Winston Innes shared the video online after the arrest of Atul and Rajesh Gupta and calls for Zuma to also be arrested.

The brothers were reportedly arrested in Dubai after Interpol issued red notices for them in February.

In the video, Zuma told Newzroom Afrika in 2020 that he had not stolen money and had nothing to hide.

People had what he called “a crazy infatuation” with his former business associates, including the Gupta brothers.

“I am not a criminal. I have not stolen money from anybody. There’s not one person that can come and say ‘this man has taken from me’. If anything, I’ve helped a lot of people out, I’ve contributed to successes and I’ll continue to do so.”