Thuli Madonsela: ‘Zuma knew of his relationship with Zondo and didn’t object’

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has weighed on former president Jacob Zuma’s plan to report chief justice Raymond Zondo to the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) over “unlawful comments” in the state capture inquiry report.

The fifth and final report was handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa last week following several delays.

The report found Zuma was at the centre of a vast conspiracy to capture the state for the benefit of the Gupta family and officials who stood to benefit.

It recommended law enforcement agencies investigate Zuma and his son Duduzane for their alleged roles in state capture.

Speaking at a media briefing after the report’s release, spokesperson for Zuma’s foundation Mzwanele Manyi said the former president will take the report on judicial review and report Zondo to the JSC for misconduct.

Manyi said Zuma had instructed his legal team, led by advocate Dali Mpofu, to take Zondo’s final state capture report on review.

“The parts being taken on review are the parts that refer to him, but he is saying these are fruits of a poisoned tree, he is saying the whole thing is rotten, unlawful and was wrong from the start. It violated the constitution,” said Manyi.