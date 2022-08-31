×

South Africa

Cop killed in rand Airport crash identified as SAPS sends condolences to families of five deceased

31 August 2022 - 21:23 By TimesLIVE
SA Police Service in mourning after two members died in a tragic aircraft crash on Tuesday.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Police management on Wednesday conveyed condolences to the families and friends of the two police officers and four others who were killed when one of the police's fixed-wing aircraft crashed at rand Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

Warrant officer Willem Erasmus was killed in a plane crash at the Rand Airport in Germiston on Tuesday.
Image: Supplied

Police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said the other four passengers on board the Pilatus Porter PC 6 were four technicians from a company contracted to service and maintain police helicopters.

Mathe said Warrant Officer Willem Erasmus, an airborne law enforcement officer with 29 years’ service, was among those who died at the scene.

“As an airborne law enforcement officer, the member was responsible for providing air support during crime prevention as well as search and rescue operations.

“The sole survivor of the crash, a senior pilot with 16 years service, Captain Casper Swanepoel, sustained serious injuries and is receiving medical care in hospital,” Mathe said.

The names of the four technicians had not yet been released. 

Captain Casper Swanepoel was the sole survivor of Tuesday's crash.
Image: Supplied

Mathe said police managers met the families of the two members and the representatives of the company that employed the four deceased technicians.

The acting national police commissioner, Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili, sent her condolences to all affected families and wished the pilot a speedy recovery.

“This tragedy happens on the eve of the SAPS annual national commemoration day as we prepare to honour 33 police officers and reservists who died in the line of duty in the 2021/2022 financial year.

“Let’s allow investigations to unfold to be able to get to the bottom of what led to this tragedy,” Mosikili said.

Mathe said the police has established a board of inquiry to investigate the cause of the accident. She said an inquest docket has also been registered to determine the cause of death of the deceased.

 

TimesLIVE

