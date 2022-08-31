Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke is on Wednesday tabling her office’s first real-time audit report to parliament’s joint ad hoc committee.
The report details the use of the relief funds meant for flood-ravaged KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape communities.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH LIVE | Attorney-general tables audit report on flood relief funds
Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke is on Wednesday tabling her office’s first real-time audit report to parliament’s joint ad hoc committee.
The report details the use of the relief funds meant for flood-ravaged KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape communities.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Possible corruption flagged in public works tenders for KZN flood repairs
R4bn needed to rebuild eThekwini after April floods, says CFO
Red tape, poor co-ordination, tedious procedures behind state’s sluggish flood response
Flood committee concerned at slow spending of R1bn humanitarian aid
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos