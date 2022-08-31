×

South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Attorney-general tables audit report on flood relief funds

31 August 2022 - 09:24 By TimesLIVE

Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke is on Wednesday tabling her office’s first real-time audit report to parliament’s joint ad hoc committee.

The report details the use of the relief funds meant for flood-ravaged KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape communities.

