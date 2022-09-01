×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Court sets aside Shell exploration right

01 September 2022 - 11:15 By Adrienne Carlisle
The Makhanda high court has set aside Shell’s oil and gas exploration right which gave the multinational company licence to seismically blast the ecologically sensitive Wild Coast.
The Makhanda high court has set aside Shell’s oil and gas exploration right which gave the multinational company licence to seismically blast the ecologically sensitive Wild Coast.
Image: DOROTHY KGOSI

The Makhanda high court has set aside Shell’s oil and gas exploration right which gave the multinational company licence to seismically blast the ecologically sensitive Wild Coast.

Environmental groups and Wild Coast communities which took on the oil and gas multinational are already celebrating their victory.

In terms of the order made on Thursday morning, the full bench of the high court set aside the mineral resources and energy department’s 2014 decision to grant the exploration right as well as its subsequent 2017 and 2020 decisions to renew that right.

The bottom line of the judgment was read out in court on Thursday morning. A full copy of the comprehensive judgment will be distributed later today.

The applicants included non-profit organisations Sustaining the Wild Coast, All Rise Attorneys for Climate and the Environment, Natural Justice, Greenpeace, and community organisations such as the Dwesa-Cwebe Communal Property Association as well as several individual fisherfolk

The organisations had argued that the exploration right had been granted despite “farcical consultation” of affected rural communities. They said the department had also given no regard to the principle of sustainable development or to the devastating environmental harm the seismic blasting would cause.

DispatchLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Shell case: Gas or oil finds along SA’s coast could solve energy crisis and developmental needs, court hears

Finding gas or oil along SA’s coastline could solve its energy crisis and it was government’s job, not the judiciary’s, to strike the delicate ...
News
3 months ago

'Show me proof offshore seismic activity is bad'

The furore over fracking off the Wild Coast last year cost SA at least R1bn in investment, says Petroleum Agency SA COO
News
1 month ago

Shell court case prompts climate protest in Cape Town

Community groups in December won a temporary halt to the company’s seismic survey off SA, pending a decision on whether further environmental ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Safe as houses: VBS cannot take Zuma’s multimillion-rand Nkandla home News
  2. Once high-flying Brian Molefe pleads poverty at bail hearing News
  3. Free land for all in Olievenhoutbosch, says EFF councillor South Africa
  4. Cable thieves caught red-handed on busy Durban road South Africa
  5. A honeymoon cruise, cash and all things wedding for Comrades groom and Prudence South Africa

Latest Videos

Parliament doesn't back down to Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala game farm ...
EFF members thrown out of parliament (again)