South Africa

Enyobeni families locked in discussions with authorities over final cause of death

01 September 2022 - 13:31 By Sithandiwe Velaphi
Eastern Cape department of health communications director Siyanda Manana speaks to members of the media waiting outside while parents of teenagers killed in the Enyobeni tavern tragedy are locked in a private meeting where officials have promised to release the final cause of death.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

The release of the final toxicology results regarding the death of 21 youngsters at Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park got off to a rocky start on Thursday morning with families disagreeing with authorities.

The Dispatch understands the disagreement was over the “credibility of the results”.

One of the family members told the Dispatch: “I got angry shortly after they started to address us. They are addressing us individually but I am not happy with their conduct.”

“We told them we want the results to be documented. They are refusing to give us something written down,” said a family member.

Provincial health spokesperson Siyanda Manana told the media the process of releasing results to families was under way.

Manana refused to answer further questions, saying he will only brief the media after the process had been concluded.

This is a developing story.

DispatchLIVE

