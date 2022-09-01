EFF supporters and members of Operation Dudula clashed outside the Kalafong tertiary hospital in Atteridgeville on Thursday.
The two groups attacked each other with stones, empty bottles and even a sjambok. Dudula members also burnt an EFF flag.
Police fired a stun grenade to disperse them.
Officers also removed some EFF members who had entered the hospital.
WATCH | EFF, Dudula clash at Pretoria hospital during minister Joe Phaahla’s visit
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange/TimesLIVE
One EFF member was seen being loaded into a SAPS vehicle.
National health minister Joe Phaahla was inside the Pretoria hospital at the time, assessing the impact of sporadic protests preventing access to health services, led by the anti-migrant Dudula movement.
Before his visit, the department cautioned that law enforcement would act against “any individual or organisations whose actions pose a threat on the lives of health workers and patients”.
The health department endorsed government’s statement condemning those preventing people from accessing health facilities based on nationality, colour of their skin and the language they speak.
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
