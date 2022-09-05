×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Health department says it won’t comment on the Charlotte Maxeke police report on fire

05 September 2022 - 11:26
A fire broke out on April 16 2021 at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg. File photo.
A fire broke out on April 16 2021 at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: Gauteng health

The Gauteng department of health has declined to comment on a police forensic report on the fire which led to the closure of the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

“We unfortunately have not seen the report, so we are not in a position to comment,” said department spokesperson Matalatale Modiba.

On Sunday Daily Maverick reported about the police forensic report, which it said revealed arson was the cause of the fire on April 16 2021.  

The report by a senior forensic investigator recommended further investigation by the police, said the publication.

Sunday Times reported that last year’s fire had started with a blaze in a personal protective equipment storage room in the basement parkade

In May health minister Joe Phaahla toured a part of the facility that was under repair and said the hospital would be fully restored by the end of 2023.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Long waiting times for child ops at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

Children needing surgery at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital will wait between six months and two years for surgery in some cases, ...
News
1 month ago

LISTEN | Fire in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital parking bay brought under control

The Gauteng department of health said a fire that broke out on Tuesday night and was confined to a small section of level two parking at the ...
News
2 months ago

Gauteng government cannot rule out sabotage in recurring hospital fires

The Gauteng health department has not ruled out sabotage being behind fires at public hospitals.
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Surgery backlogs soar at Bara Hospital as patients suffer South Africa
  2. Long waiting times for child ops at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital South Africa
  3. LISTEN | Fire in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital parking bay brought under control South Africa
  4. Gauteng government cannot rule out sabotage in recurring hospital fires South Africa

Most read

  1. SA to introduce new driver's licence card South Africa
  2. New Zulu queen sings her heart out and weeps at first public engagement News
  3. Gauteng ANC to recall David Makhura Politics
  4. Hawks, NPA rubbish Phala Phala accused's allegations South Africa
  5. Family in turmoil after learning of baby-switch — 14 years later News

Latest Videos

Showers for the homeless in Cape Town sees fresh start for less fortunate
Violence flares up in Nyanga