The MEC for social development in Limpopo, Dr Dickson Masemola, has reacted with shock to an incident in which five women were allegedly gang-raped and seven men assaulted at a funeral parlour in Ga-Mathabatha in the Capricorn district.
According to police, six armed men stormed into the funeral parlour along the R37 road early on Sunday morning. One employee was shot and injured and the other men were assaulted.
Before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money and cellphones, the assailants allegedly raped five women.
“The amount of violence against women that accompany alleged cases of robbery or housebreaking is deeply disturbing, to say the least. We condemn this incident, which can only be described as nightmarish for the victims and for all peace-loving citizens of the province,” said Masemola.
He said they welcomed the police’s swift reaction and urged them to leave no stone unturned until the perpetrators were brought to book.
“We have dispatched social workers to the area and they have started counselling immediately,” he added.
Police investigations continue. They request members of the community to come forward if they have any information that can lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.
Limpopo social development MEC shocked by ‘horror gang rapes’
Image: Elvis Ntombela
