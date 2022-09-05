×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Limpopo social development MEC shocked by ‘horror gang rapes’

05 September 2022 - 11:23
Limpopo's department of social development has started counselling victims of an alleged gang-rape incident. File photo.
Limpopo's department of social development has started counselling victims of an alleged gang-rape incident. File photo.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

The MEC for social development in Limpopo, Dr Dickson Masemola, has reacted with shock to an incident in which five women were allegedly gang-raped and seven men assaulted at a funeral parlour in Ga-Mathabatha in the Capricorn district.

According to police, six armed men stormed into the funeral parlour along the R37 road early on Sunday morning. One employee was shot and injured and the other men were assaulted.

Before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money and cellphones, the assailants allegedly raped five women.

“The amount of violence against women that accompany alleged cases of robbery or housebreaking is deeply disturbing, to say the least. We condemn this incident, which can only be described as nightmarish for the victims and for all peace-loving citizens of the province,” said Masemola.

He said they welcomed the police’s swift reaction and urged them to leave no stone unturned until the perpetrators were brought to book.

“We have dispatched social workers to the area and they have started counselling immediately,” he added.

Police investigations continue. They request members of the community to come forward if they have any information that can lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Manhunt under way after five women gang-raped, funeral parlour staff assaulted

Police have launched an investigation in Malipsdrift in Limpopo after five women were allegedly gang-raped, one man was shot and wounded and six ...
News
6 hours ago

Top brass visit Krugersdorp gang rape site again

Community members spoke with Bheki Cele, who reassured them police would continue to monitor the situation.
News
20 hours ago

Police officer, two suspects killed in Ngcobo gun battle

A dramatic shoot-out left an Eastern Cape  police officer and two suspects dead as cops foiled an armed robbery at a retail chain store in Ngcobo, in ...
News
1 day ago

Zama zamas threaten tourism near Bourke’s Luck Potholes in Blyde River Canyon

As oblivious local and international tourists frolic and capture nature’s beauty on their cameras at the Bourke’s Luck Potholes in the Blyde River ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Manhunt under way after five women gang-raped, funeral parlour staff assaulted South Africa
  2. Seven more charged with Krugersdorp gang rape, among them a minor and a South ... South Africa
  3. Seven suspects in the Krugersdorp mine dump attack charged with rape South Africa

Most read

  1. SA to introduce new driver's licence card South Africa
  2. New Zulu queen sings her heart out and weeps at first public engagement News
  3. Gauteng ANC to recall David Makhura Politics
  4. Hawks, NPA rubbish Phala Phala accused's allegations South Africa
  5. Family in turmoil after learning of baby-switch — 14 years later News

Latest Videos

Showers for the homeless in Cape Town sees fresh start for less fortunate
Violence flares up in Nyanga