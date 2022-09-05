One third of the 662 cases referred to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) for investigation in the Western Cape in the 2021/22 financial year required action to be taken against police for incidents including deaths in custody, alleged assaults and rape.
While most (447) cases required no further action, 160 of the 215 cases involving officers featured allegations of assault at 70 police stations in the province.
There were 11 cases involving deaths as a result of police action, seven related to death in police custody, nine alleged rapes committed by a police officer and 10 of alleged torture.
Provincial community safety and police oversight MEC Reagen Allen said the figures were an indictment on the police service.
“It’s a complete travesty that the very service that should be protecting all of us, while upholding the law, have allegedly made themselves guilty of committing crime. Deaths, rapes and any other crime committed by a police officer can and will never be condoned,” he said.
“It’s enough that many residents have to deal with criminals. This is part of the reason many residents have lost faith and trust in the police as some members are seen to operate like criminals.”
The police initiated disciplinary action in 160 of the 215 cases, with about 80% of cases finalised, indicating police were acting on recommendations by Ipid.
“I will visit these stations and engage commanders to ascertain staff morale, but to also remind the men and women in blue of their responsibility to citizenry. We know they work under immense strain but seeing these types of reports is inexcusable. Our residents should not be fearful of police, and therefore it’s critical we have a vibrant and committed police service that functions within the confines of the law,” said Allen.
Ipid report flags 'assault investigations' at 70 police stations in Western Cape
