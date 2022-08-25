×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

NPA investigating its own for state capture allegations, report reveals

But Open Secrets says the officials should be placed on precautionary suspension

25 August 2022 - 18:29 By FRANNY RABKIN

Senior prosecutors at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) are the subject of an internal investigation for their role in pursuing an unsubstantiated case of racketeering against former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen, a report by Open Secrets has revealed...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Cop torture case reveals deep divisions within the NPA News
  2. NPA clean-up sparks rebellion and 'racism' claims News
  3. How 'Zuma's cop', Richard Mdluli, became the law News

Most read

  1. NPA investigating its own for state capture allegations, report reveals News
  2. Zimbabwe’s health care is a shambles, but critic takes exception to MEC’s ... News
  3. Pick and pay less: which supermarket is the cheapest for grocery shopping? News
  4. ‘Blacklisted’ company knocks the lights out of eThekwini with R30m asset seizure News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

How to treat African creatives according to Netflix African head Dorothy ...
JUDGEMENT: Singing 'shoot the Boer' not hate speech, declares Equality Court