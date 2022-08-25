NPA investigating its own for state capture allegations, report reveals
But Open Secrets says the officials should be placed on precautionary suspension
25 August 2022 - 18:29 By FRANNY RABKIN
Senior prosecutors at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) are the subject of an internal investigation for their role in pursuing an unsubstantiated case of racketeering against former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen, a report by Open Secrets has revealed...
