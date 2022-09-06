×

South Africa

Justin Bieber cancels world tour, SA dates likely to be affected

06 September 2022 - 23:09 By TimesLIVE
Justin Bieber says the world tour has taken its toll on his health and he has decided to cancel it as he needs to make health his priority.
Image: Reuters
Image: Reuters

Canadian singer Justin Bieber has announced he is taking a break from his world tour as he needs to make his health a priority. 

Bieber had tour dates in SA, with a show scheduled for Cape Town on September 28 and one at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on October 1.

In an announcement on his Instagram on Tuesday, titled “Justin Bieber Justice World Tour Announcement”, Bieber said that earlier this year he went public about his battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome which resulted in his face being partly paralysed.

“As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour. After resting and consulting my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour.”

Bieber said he performed six live shows, but it took a toll on him.

“This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio (de Janeiro) and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realised that I need to make my health the priority right now.

“So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better.”

TimesLIVE

