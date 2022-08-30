×

Politics

IN PICS | Inside the EFF's visit to King Misuzulu

30 August 2022 - 12:00
The EFF is the latest political party to visit Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini at his palace in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: EFF/Twitter

The party's delegation was led by its secretary-general Marshall Dlamini on Monday. 

The EFF said the reason for the visit was to pay homage to the newly crowned monarch. 

It praised the Zulu nation for defending its land and culture.

“The Zulu nation occupies a place of significance in the history of the continent, as a nation that defied colonial conquest, and waged commendable struggles against forces of colonialism in defence of our land. The EFF paid homage to this rich history,” the party said. 

Last week, EFF leader Julius Malema said he recognised Misuzulu as the rightful heir to the Zulu throne. 

“Iyodwa vo inkosi esiyaziyo [There's only one king we recognise], Isilo uMisuzulu KaZwelithini. He's our only king; the rest is noises of scavengers and hyenas. Wena weNdlovu! Bayede! Bayede! Bayede,” Malema said. 

“Those who are calling press conferences in Fourways must know that there is no king in Fourways. They will be kings (only) in Fourways. They, too, know that there is one king and there is one certificate.”

The EFF leader was referring to Prince Mbonisi, who called a press briefing in Fourways, Johannesburg, and named Prince Buzabazi as the successor to the throne.

“We are fully behind that kingdom and anything else is just fighting for resources or something else. You’ve got individuals of no significance who just call press conferences,” Malema said.

He added it is was now up to King Misuzulu to unite the Zulu nation. 

TimesLIVE

