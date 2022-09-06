×

South Africa

Two on money-laundering charges after 'receiving' proceeds of crime

06 September 2022 - 21:46 By TimesLIVE
Two men who allegedly received proceeds of crime, after money was deposited into their bank accounts by owners of a company that allegedly defrauded the SA Revenue Service, appeared in court to face money-laundering charges.
Image: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Two men charged with money-laundering appeared in the Nelspruit specialised commercial crimes court on Tuesday.

The Hawks said Nkosana Francis Zwane, 35, and Lucky Nhlanhla Zwane, 47, allegedly received proceeds of crime after R100,000 and R25,000 were deposited into their bank accounts respectively by the owners of a company that allegedly defrauded the SA Revenue Service (Sars).

The duo appeared along with four other accused, Emmanuel Xolani, 39, Phindile Ngwenya, 39, Charmaine Kalogwile, 36, and Clifford Phill Kalogwile, 29, who were arrested in July and released on R5,000 bail each.

“It is alleged that in July 2018, the accused submitted fraudulent documents to Sars on behalf of their two companies, Maestro Arts cc and Priscino Trading Enterprise Pty Ltd, involving an estimated R1.8m.

“The matter was reported to the Hawks for investigation and the accused were linked to the case,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said.

The case against the six was postponed until October 4 for further investigation.

