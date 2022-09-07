×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

One pupil dead, three hospitalised and four injured in Vanderbijlpark

07 September 2022 - 15:41
A school pupil in Vanderbijlpark has died in a scholar transport accident. Stock photo.
A school pupil in Vanderbijlpark has died in a scholar transport accident. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala

A Dinokaneng Secondary School pupil in Vanderbijlpark died in a scholar transport accident on Wednesday. 

Three other pupils were injured and taken to hospital and four sustained minor injuries, Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said. 

The accident occurred at the hostel pickup point in Sebokeng.

“The learners were reportedly hit by a scholar transport bus at the pickup point while boarding to get to school.

“Information at our disposal confirms that the learners were rushed to a local medical facility. One learner succumbed to injuries while receiving medical attention and three were hospitalised due to the severity of their injuries.

“Four learners sustained minor injuries. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. Our psychosocial team has been dispatched to the school for support.”

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: “We convey our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and the school community. We wish the learners affected a speedy recovery.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Police plane crash: Was recommended ‘deep testing’ on wing struts carried out?

Corrosion and metal fatigue will be two of the most crucial aspects under the spotlight in the investigation into last week’s fatal crash of the ...
News
8 hours ago

KZN man crushed to death in farm tractor accident

A KwaZulu-Natal man has died after he was crushed by the wheel of a tractor on a north coast farm.
News
2 days ago

KZN bakkie driver in court for death of seven passengers in Ixopo crash

A KwaZulu-Natal driver, who allegedly lost control of a bakkie leading to the death of seven people at the weekend, will appear in court on charges ...
News
5 days ago

Five Potchefstroom pupils killed as truck ploughs into school

The North West department of education on Friday confirmed five pupils from the Vyfhoek Primary School died after a truck ploughed into their school ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. New Zulu queen sings her heart out and weeps at first public engagement News
  2. 'You will pay alone Malome': Mboweni sparks debate after settling e-tolls bill South Africa
  3. ‘He’s an embarrassment to the legal profession’: EFF slams advocate Teffo for ... South Africa
  4. SA to introduce new driver's licence card South Africa
  5. Botswana opposition urges Zimbabwe democratic reform, plan to tackle migrants Africa

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'