×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Hawks link convicted robber to murder of policeman in Ivory Park

08 September 2022 - 20:56
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
A convict serving 25 years for robbery has now been charged with the murder of a policeman and the attempted murder of another policeman in 2016.File photo.
A convict serving 25 years for robbery has now been charged with the murder of a policeman and the attempted murder of another policeman in 2016.File photo.
Image: GARETH WILSON

Akim Phathisani Masuku, who has been serving a 25-year prison term for robbery since 2017, will now also face a charge of killing a policeman in  Ivory Park, Gauteng, in 2016.

The Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation linked Masuku, 33, to the murder of Const Tshifhiwa Evans Manyuwa, 39, and the attempted murder of ConstTsoyi Frans Manyane, 48, on April 2 2016.

The Hawks said the police officials attached to Ivory Park police station crime office were on duty driving an unmarked vehicle when they came across a group of people obstructing the road.

When the officers intervened, one of the civilians pulled out a firearm and fatally wounded Manyuwa while Manyane sustained injuries.

Both officers were robbed of their service pistols during the attack

“After police investigation, Masuku, who is a foreign national, was arrested on November 14 2016, for possession of the late officer’s firearm.

“He was subsequently linked to various other violent house robbery cases for which he was sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment on August 30 2017,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said.

Masuku was recently brought to Gauteng from a Limpopo prison to face charges of murder and attempted murder.

He made his first appearance in the Thembisa magistrate’s court on Wednesday and the court postponed the case until October 5  for it to be transferred to the high court in Johannesburg.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE :

Late policeman denies in statement he was in charge of Meyiwa crime scene

The late Brig Philani Ndlovu, through a statement he made before his death in May this year, denied that he was in charge of the crime scene where ...
News
2 days ago

Suspects behind bars after the murder of a farmer

Police have arrested five suspects following the murder of a farmer in Northam in Limpopo.
News
13 hours ago

Pastor and brother denied bail for murder of Abahlali baseMjondolo leader

A Durban pastor and his brother, charged with the murder and robbery of an Abahlali baseMjondolo leader, were denied bail in the Durban magistrate's ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Helen Suzman Foundation: home affairs DG ‘contradictory’ over Zimbabwe exit ... News
  2. Lights out for 300 homes in posh Tshwane golf estate for R16.4m in unpaid bills News
  3. Operation Dudula heads to ConCourt after Zim exemption permit extension South Africa
  4. 'You will pay alone Malome': Mboweni sparks debate after settling e-tolls bill South Africa
  5. No, you can't turn the R480 Sassa child grant into R38,520 South Africa

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'