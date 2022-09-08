×

South Africa

Suspects behind bars after the murder of a farmer

08 September 2022 - 07:47
Police arrested five suspects following the murder of a farmer in Limpopo. File photo.
Image: 123RF/scanrail

Police have arrested five suspects following the murder of a farmer in Northam in Limpopo.

According to Limpopo police, the body of the 59-year-old victim was found by employees at Maroelasfontein farm on Tuesday, a day after he went missing.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Malesela Ledwaba said the victim was working on a pump with his employee on Monday.

“It is alleged that he then left this employee at around 10am and was never seen again until his body was found by other employees the next day at about 2.30pm. The body was tied up with cables. The suspects thereafter went on to steal jewellery and a laptop from the drop safe,” said Ledwaba.

Police initially arrested four workers and recovered some of the stolen items, including a laptop and cellphone.

A fifth suspect was apprehended in North West on Wednesday evening.

“Detectives from Northam and Mogwase police stations conducted a well-co-ordinated intelligence-driven operation after receiving information on the whereabouts of the suspect.

“The information led the team to a location at Holfontein, North West, where the suspect, a foreign national, was arrested in his rented room. The other four suspects were arrested earlier today,” said Ledwaba.

The safe that was taken from the scene and jewellery were recovered.

The five suspects — four men and a woman — are expected to appear in the Northam magistrate court soon to face charges of murder and house robbery.

TimesLIVE

Farmer killed, wife tortured in Limpopo

A shoot-out with police officers tracking a stolen vehicle used to flee the scene of a farm attack has led to the death of one suspect and a second ...
1 day ago

Suspects arrested in connection with Kestell murders abandon bail applications

Two suspects arrested in connection with the recent murders of seven people on a Free State farm have abandoned their bail applications.
1 month ago
