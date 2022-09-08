A fifth suspect was apprehended in North West on Wednesday evening.
Suspects behind bars after the murder of a farmer
Image: 123RF/scanrail
Police have arrested five suspects following the murder of a farmer in Northam in Limpopo.
According to Limpopo police, the body of the 59-year-old victim was found by employees at Maroelasfontein farm on Tuesday, a day after he went missing.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Malesela Ledwaba said the victim was working on a pump with his employee on Monday.
“It is alleged that he then left this employee at around 10am and was never seen again until his body was found by other employees the next day at about 2.30pm. The body was tied up with cables. The suspects thereafter went on to steal jewellery and a laptop from the drop safe,” said Ledwaba.
Police initially arrested four workers and recovered some of the stolen items, including a laptop and cellphone.
A fifth suspect was apprehended in North West on Wednesday evening.
“Detectives from Northam and Mogwase police stations conducted a well-co-ordinated intelligence-driven operation after receiving information on the whereabouts of the suspect.
“The information led the team to a location at Holfontein, North West, where the suspect, a foreign national, was arrested in his rented room. The other four suspects were arrested earlier today,” said Ledwaba.
The safe that was taken from the scene and jewellery were recovered.
The five suspects — four men and a woman — are expected to appear in the Northam magistrate court soon to face charges of murder and house robbery.
TimesLIVE
