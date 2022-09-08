'End of an era': SA reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth after 70-year reign

South Africans have contributed to the millions of tributes from around the world for late British monarch Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday.

“The queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Her eldest son Charles, 73, immediately became king on her death, the symbolic head of the UK and 14 other realms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

Charles said it was a heartbreaking moment for himself and the royal family.

“The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all members of my family.”

As tributes from around the world flooded social media, South Africans added their messages of condolence.