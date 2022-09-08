×

'End of an era': SA reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth after 70-year reign

08 September 2022 - 20:41
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
A person holds their phone with a screensaver of Queen Elizabeth II who died this afternoon on September 8, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and acceded the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI.Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is survived by her four children, Charles, Prince of Wales, Anne, Princess Royal, Andrew, Duke Of York and Edward, Duke of Wessex.
Image: Leon Neal/Getty Images

 

South Africans have contributed to the millions of tributes from around the world for late British monarch Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday.

“The queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Her eldest son Charles, 73, immediately became king on her death, the symbolic head of the UK and 14 other realms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

Charles said it was a heartbreaking moment for himself and the royal family.

“The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all members of my family.”

As tributes from around the world flooded social media, South Africans added their messages of condolence.

