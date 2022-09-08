'End of an era': SA reacts to death of Queen Elizabeth after 70-year reign
South Africans have contributed to the millions of tributes from around the world for late British monarch Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday.
“The queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
Her eldest son Charles, 73, immediately became king on her death, the symbolic head of the UK and 14 other realms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.
Charles said it was a heartbreaking moment for himself and the royal family.
“The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all members of my family.”
As tributes from around the world flooded social media, South Africans added their messages of condolence.
Bayde Charles ✊🏼#QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/jtmQ59dTyb— JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) September 8, 2022
Situation right now in London #QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/G9N2U0oJJC— KHANI🗯️ (@khani_hlahla) September 8, 2022
#QueenElizabeth It's about to be a new Era in the UK,a new Prime Minister and a new King. pic.twitter.com/xLRX3VWBk4— JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) September 8, 2022
REST IN PEACE QUEEN ELIZABETH #QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/DZNU2BNJGK— Just C (@JustCallMeC_79) September 8, 2022
Whatever your opinion of her and the nation she led for generations... It cannot be denied that #QueenElizabeth understood and lived an extraordinary depth of devotion and service. pic.twitter.com/829uHMaRob— Nqobile 🇸🇿🇿🇦 (@sisi_nqobile) September 8, 2022
“Her devotion to duty is an example to us all” #RIPQueenElizabeth #QueenElizabeth 👸 pic.twitter.com/rKypkVnlJs— Kgomotso 🇿🇦🇨🇦🇰🇪🇷🇼🇸🇿🇺🇸🇲🇿 🇬🇧 (@RedPeter__JKL) September 8, 2022
End of an era. Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully this afternoon after serving as Queen of England for 70 years. May her soul rest in peace ##QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/C00wyiuSdv— Kutlwano Masote (@kumasote) September 8, 2022