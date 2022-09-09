Public protector’s office paying Mkhwebane’s legal fees, Gcaleka says

Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka says the public protector's office is paying for suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal fees.

Gcaleka was addressing almost 1,000 political party supporters who had marched to the protector's office in Pretoria on Friday to demand the release of a report on her investigation into the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm.

“Let me assure, the public protector through your funds, the funds of the public, are paying for the legal fees of advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane...

“We are paying for her to contest her suspension. We are paying for her to defend herself in the impeachment process. We are also paying for her to defend herself in the criminal proceedings of the perjury charges she is facing,” Gcaleka added.

Gcaleka expressed her gratitude to the marchers for showing their dedication and commitment to strengthening democracy.

“We acknowledge and accept you are here peacefully to show your support to us, the public protector, as we continue to execute our duties; we will do so knowing there is no political undue influence in this office.

“This office needs to do its work independently, without fear, without favour and without prejudice to ensure it produces credible reports which will stand the test of legal processes,” Gcaleka said.