×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Public protector’s office paying Mkhwebane’s legal fees, Gcaleka says

09 September 2022 - 18:14
Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka, seen with Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi, signs a memorandum of demands presented by political parties and civil society organisations in Pretoria.
Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka, seen with Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi, signs a memorandum of demands presented by political parties and civil society organisations in Pretoria.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo

Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka says the public protector's office is paying for suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal fees.

Gcaleka was addressing almost 1,000 political party supporters who had marched to the protector's office in Pretoria on Friday to demand the release of a report on her investigation into the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm.

“Let me assure, the public protector through your funds, the funds of the public, are paying for the legal fees of advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane...

“We are paying for her to contest her suspension. We are paying for her to defend herself in the impeachment process. We are also paying for her to defend herself in the criminal proceedings of the perjury charges she is facing,” Gcaleka added.

Gcaleka expressed her gratitude to the marchers for showing their dedication and commitment to strengthening democracy.

“We acknowledge and accept you are here peacefully to show your support to us, the public protector, as we continue to execute our duties; we will do so knowing there is no political undue influence in this office.

“This office needs to do its work independently, without fear, without favour and without prejudice to ensure it produces credible reports which will stand the test of legal processes,” Gcaleka said.

Ramaphosa to answer outstanding Phala Phala questions on the pre-scheduled date, MPs told

President Cyril Ramaphosa will only answer outstanding questions about the robbery at his Phala Phala game farm on September 29, a date that had ...
Politics
1 day ago

Gcaleka said within seven days the office would respond to the demands of the parties in writing to their leaders.

African Transformation Movement (ATM) president Vuyolwethu Zungula, who read the memorandum of demands, said the parties did not expect anything which was beyond her scope of work.

More than 1,000 supporters of opposition parties and civil society groups clad in EFF, UDM, ATM, ACDP and Cope colours march to the public protector's office on Friday to demand the release of a report on a probe into the Phala Phala heist..
More than 1,000 supporters of opposition parties and civil society groups clad in EFF, UDM, ATM, ACDP and Cope colours march to the public protector's office on Friday to demand the release of a report on a probe into the Phala Phala heist..
Image: Phathu Luvhengo

“The Public Protector Act is clear that the report must be issued in 30 days. Therefore 30 days have passed. That is why we are adamant and strongly believe that she must do what is right in accordance with the law,” he said.

Zungula said if the report was not released in seven days, opposition parties would be left with no other options but to approach the courts.

EFF leader Julius Malema said since Gcaleka became acting public protector, she has alleged his party was intimidating and bullying her.

“We have never done anything to you my sister. We have asked you to do an honourable thing and release the report after 30 days as demanded by law.

“Instead of releasing the report you say I am not ready...” Malema said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE :

Opposition parties and a few ANC members protest over public protector’s Phala Phala report

Opposition political party supporters, with some ANC members, braced scorching heat in Pretoria on Friday morning to march on the public protector's ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Here's why parties are planning to picket at public protector over Phala Phala

Several opposition parties will picket at the public protector’s office in Tshwane on Friday over the Phala Phala farm saga.
Politics
4 days ago

Ramaphosa, Rhoode reject Fraser’s Phala Phala claims

In separate submissions to public protector, the president and his security head take issue with key elements of the accusations by the former spy ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. About the queen? Malema’s ‘good riddance; only one remains in SA’ comments get ... South Africa
  2. Lindani Myeni’s widow denied visa extension by home affairs News
  3. Helen Suzman Foundation: home affairs DG ‘contradictory’ over Zimbabwe exit ... News
  4. No, you can't turn the R480 Sassa child grant into R38,520 South Africa
  5. Lights out for 300 homes in posh Tshwane golf estate for R16.4m in unpaid bills News

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'