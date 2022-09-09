×

South Africa

Two in court for allegedly taking money from land buyers in Ekurhuleni

09 September 2022 - 19:05 By TimesLIVE
Two suspects who allegedly took money from a buyer who wanted to buy vacant land appeared in court to face charges of fraud and corruption.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

Two suspects appeared in the Vosloorus magistrate’s court on Friday for their alleged role in a corrupt syndicate that duped unsuspecting land buyers in Ekurhuleni.

Simphiwe Mpho Buthelezi, 35, and Ntokozo Jerry Sithole, 23, were charged with fraud and corruption after their arrest on Wednesday by the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said their arrest followed a complaint that in May this year a victim who was looking to buy vacant land in Villa Liza in Boksburg was approached by the pair.

“Following discussions, she was convinced to deposit R80,000 into an FNB account under the impression it was for registration of the stand and associated costs,” Ramovha said.

He said after the payment, the victim made enquiries but these were in vain.

“The Hawks were enlisted to probe the matter, which resulted in the arrest of the alleged fraudsters following an undercover operation where an additional R10,000 was paid to the syndicate in the guise of speeding up the process.”

The court postponed the case until October 14 for further investigation.

The suspects were granted R3,000 bail each.

The investigator in the case, Capt Simulani Maanda, appealed to members of the public who might have fallen victims to the scam to contact him on 071 351 7388.

TimesLIVE

