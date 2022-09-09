×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Media24 confirms suspension of two senior journalists

09 September 2022 - 18:47
Two City Press journalists have been suspended following allegations of extortion. File photo.
Two City Press journalists have been suspended following allegations of extortion. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Media24 has confirmed the suspension of two senior journalists accused of extortion.

Ishmet Davidson, Media24 CEO, on Friday told TimesLIVE journalistic integrity is non-negotiable and plays an important role in the media’s contribution to democracy.

“Media24 has confirmed that it has suspended two senior editorial employees at City Press pending an internal investigation into an alleged transgression of the company’s code of business ethics and conduct and the Press Code.

 “We do not compromise on this and will not tolerate any transgressions. Hence, we acted immediately when the alleged misconduct was reported,” Davidson said in a statement.

TimesLIVE earlier reported that the pair was placed on suspension last week after it emerged they allegedly tried to extort money from a person they were writing a story about.

It is understood one of the reporters had already resigned at the time of his suspension. He informed the publication he wished to resign with immediate effect but his request was turned down He was told he remained an employee until the end of his notice period.

“The investigation and any potential subsequent actions need to follow due process and it is prejudicial to discuss the matter in the media. However, we believe our processes and systems are fair and we will be happy to discuss our actions in a formally structured legal process,” said Davidson.

Mondli Makhanya, City Press editor, earlier declined to comment and referred questions to Media24 head of research and communication Egbert de Waal.

TimesLIVE 

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Two Media24 journalists placed on suspension amid extortion allegations

City Press has suspended two senior journalists following allegations of extortion.
News
5 hours ago

Floyd Shivambu cleared of assaulting photographer

The Cape Town magistrate's court on Wednesday cleared EFF MP Floyd Shivambu of a charge of common assault.
News
3 months ago

Driver’s licence officials audited as Gauteng clamps down on corruption

Bribery, collusion between examiners, fee dumping and eye-test corruption took centre stage in an investigation of Gauteng driver's licence testing ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Two Media24 journalists placed on suspension amid extortion allegations South Africa

Most read

  1. About the queen? Malema’s ‘good riddance; only one remains in SA’ comments get ... South Africa
  2. Lindani Myeni’s widow denied visa extension by home affairs News
  3. Helen Suzman Foundation: home affairs DG ‘contradictory’ over Zimbabwe exit ... News
  4. No, you can't turn the R480 Sassa child grant into R38,520 South Africa
  5. Lights out for 300 homes in posh Tshwane golf estate for R16.4m in unpaid bills News

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'