×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Baby 'locked in car at KZN mall for hours' found unconscious

12 September 2022 - 16:48
Paramedics saved a baby who was allegedly locked in a car at a KZN mall for hours.
Paramedics saved a baby who was allegedly locked in a car at a KZN mall for hours.
Image: Medi Response

Paramedics worked frantically to save an unconscious baby who had allegedly been locked in a car at a Ballito mall on Monday while the parent was inside for hours.

According to Medi Response spokesperson Paul Herbst, paramedics forced their way into the vehicle to access the infant.

“On arrival of crews, it was established that a baby was locked in a sealed vehicle with no ventilation, and was unconscious. A security guard had noticed the child, and the centre management alerted Medi Response,” said Herbst.

“Paramedics immediately forced entry into the vehicle and initiated interventions on the baby. After being placed on oxygen, the baby regained consciousness.”

Herbst said it appeared the baby’s parent had been inside the mall for several hours, leaving the child unattended.

“The child was taken into the care of practitioners.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE

Father drowns while saving daughter at KZN beach

A father drowned while saving his child at Thompson’s Bay in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday afternoon.
News
9 hours ago

KZN man killed in elephant attack

A KwaZulu-Natal father of two will be laid to rest on Tuesday after he was killed by an elephant while searching for missing cattle in the Pongola ...
News
5 hours ago

KZN nurse dies after 'boyfriend slit her throat'

Nomkhosi Zungu, a 35-year-old KwaZulu-Natal nurse, was stabbed to death and her throat slit — allegedly by her boyfriend.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Dlamini-Zuma confirms she will challenge Ramaphosa Politics
  2. Construction mafias threaten to destroy SA News
  3. Zimbabweans ‘not bothering’ to apply for visas: Aaron Motsoaledi News
  4. Mhlathuze Water millions allegedly went into building mansions for CEO and ... News
  5. First picture of giant whirlpool off Wild Coast has scientists pondering South Africa

Latest Videos

Hundreds displaced after Jagersfontein dam wall collapses, houses destroyed​
Privately owned rhino are under threat