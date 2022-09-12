×

South Africa

Court orders Msunduzi to restore Ingonyama Trust’s power and water

12 September 2022 - 15:55
The Ingonyama Trust took the Msunduzi municipality to court to get power and water reconnected to its Pietermaritzburg offices. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda

The Ingonyama Trust’s electricity and water were restored on Friday, after it sought an urgent interdict against the Msunduzi municipality for disconnecting services at its Pietermaritzburg office.

The trust brought an urgent application to the Pietermaritzburg high court on Friday after its services were cut last Monday.

The municipality has spared no defaulters — including government entities, businesses, schools and residents — since the launch of a disconnection drive to recoup R5.5bn. By late last week, the city’s revenue collection team had collected more than R40m since the launch of Operation Qoqama Million the previous week.

Ingonyama Trust board spokesperson Simphiwe Mxakaza told TimesLIVE power and water were reconnected on Friday after an interim interdict was granted.

“There was complete disruption. Our employees could not work the entire week,” he said.

Mxakaza said the matter had to be taken to court.

The trust has no outstanding utility bills but was disconnected because the city claims it owes R8m in rates for a vast stretch of property.

The court directed the municipality to restore the water and power within 12 hours of the order being granted on Friday.

The matter is expected to return to court in November for the order to be finalised.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

