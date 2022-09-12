Mkhwebane was suspended in June and has been back and forth with court cases and also before parliament, which is looking into her fitness to hold office.
As things stand, she can't go back to her office as there is an appeal against the high court judgment that ruled in her favour.
It's going to be another court battle as the DA, President Cyril Ramaphosa, acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka and others will oppose her. The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has instructed its lawyers to challenge the legal action.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | Where things stand for Mkhwebane
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali
