South Africa

LISTEN | Where things stand for Mkhwebane

12 September 2022 - 15:33
Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has launched an urgent court bid in an attempt to be allowed to return to work.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Despite a high court ruling that her suspension is invalid, the fight is not over for suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane as court battles continue.

Mkhwebane was suspended in June and has been back and forth with court cases and also before parliament, which is looking into her fitness to hold office.

As things stand, she can't go back to her office as there is an appeal against the high court judgment that ruled in her favour.

It's going to be another court battle as the DA, President Cyril Ramaphosa, acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka and others will oppose her. The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has instructed its lawyers to challenge the legal action.

Gcaleka enters the fray in Mkhwebane’s bid to return to work

Lawyers for deputy public protector Kholeka Gcaleka want to intervene in the urgent litigation by suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to ...
News
4 hours ago

'This isn't a tinder swipe arrangement': Maimane takes aim at Ramaphosa for seeking ConCourt guidance

"I think you must co-operate with any and all investigations and processes. No more match-fixing," Maimane told Ramaphosa.
Politics
8 hours ago

Your suspension remains effective: office of public protector to Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane cannot return to office yet.
News
2 days ago

'Invalid actions of a president must be adjudicated by the ConCourt': Ramaphosa on Mkhwebane court ruling

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday said any action by the president that is deemed invalid must be adjudicated by the Constitutional Court.
Politics
1 day ago
