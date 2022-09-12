×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Two cash-in-transit robbers killed and four injured in shootout with Cape Town cops

12 September 2022 - 08:08
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Two suspected cash-in-transit robbers were killed and four accomplices injured in a shootout with police in Cape Town on Sunday afternoon.
Two suspected cash-in-transit robbers were killed and four accomplices injured in a shootout with police in Cape Town on Sunday afternoon.
Image: 123RF/ prathaan

Two suspected cash-in-transit robbers were killed and four accomplices injured in a shootout with police in Cape Town on Sunday afternoon.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics responded to a shooting at Gunners Circle in Goodwood.

“Reports indicate a cash-in-transit robbery had taken place at a warehouse in Epping. Multiple suspects were chased by police, resulting in a shooting in Goodwood. Medics assessed the scene and found six alleged suspects were shot in a shoot-out after police were fired upon,” he said.

Two suspects were declared dead at the scene.

“Two other suspects were found in a critical condition, and another two suspects were found to have sustained moderate injuries. The patients, all adult males, were treated at the scene by Netcare 911 emergency care practitioners and transported to hospital for further care,” Herbst said.

He said circumstances leading to the incident would be investigated by police.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Cash-in-transit heist near Bushbuckridge leaves guard injured

A group of about 10 armed suspects attacked a cash van near Bushbuckridge in Mpumalanga and robbed the four guards of an undisclosed amount of cash ...
News
1 week ago

ANALYSIS | Corruption, lack of intelligence, leaks create toxic mix for CIT heists

While arrests are few, the biggest problems are a lack of convictions and withdrawal of charges, ostensibly due to poor evidence.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Dlamini-Zuma confirms she will challenge Ramaphosa Politics
  2. Construction mafias threaten to destroy SA News
  3. First picture of giant whirlpool off Wild Coast has scientists pondering South Africa
  4. Mhlathuze Water millions allegedly went into building mansions for CEO and ... News
  5. About the queen? Malema’s ‘good riddance; only one remains in SA’ comments get ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'