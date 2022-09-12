“Reports indicate a cash-in-transit robbery had taken place at a warehouse in Epping. Multiple suspects were chased by police, resulting in a shooting in Goodwood. Medics assessed the scene and found six alleged suspects were shot in a shoot-out after police were fired upon,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Two cash-in-transit robbers killed and four injured in shootout with Cape Town cops
Image: 123RF/ prathaan
Two suspected cash-in-transit robbers were killed and four accomplices injured in a shootout with police in Cape Town on Sunday afternoon.
Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics responded to a shooting at Gunners Circle in Goodwood.
“Reports indicate a cash-in-transit robbery had taken place at a warehouse in Epping. Multiple suspects were chased by police, resulting in a shooting in Goodwood. Medics assessed the scene and found six alleged suspects were shot in a shoot-out after police were fired upon,” he said.
Two suspects were declared dead at the scene.
“Two other suspects were found in a critical condition, and another two suspects were found to have sustained moderate injuries. The patients, all adult males, were treated at the scene by Netcare 911 emergency care practitioners and transported to hospital for further care,” Herbst said.
He said circumstances leading to the incident would be investigated by police.
