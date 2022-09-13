Here are some of the organisations you can donate to:
Here’s how you can help victims of Jagersfontein mudslide
Image: GCIS
Several organisations have created outreach programmes to assist the victims of a mudslide that swept through Jagersfontein, Free State, with food, blankets, water, clothing, building material and other essentials.
Hundreds of people were displaced after their houses and cars were swept away when the sludge dam wall of a mine collapsed, triggering a mudslide.
One person has been confirmed dead while many have been admitted to hospitals in the province.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, who visited the stricken town on Monday, said the cause of the incident will be investigated.
He assured residents the government would assist them to recover their lost items.
“This is an accident. Some of you think it is a man-made incident. We are going to investigate,” he said.
“For now let us focus on restoring the livelihoods of our people here with immediate effect. Those who were affected by this accident, we should immediately restore their livelihoods.”
WATCH | Ramaphosa visits Jagersfontein, promises support to those affected
Here are some of the organisations you can donate to:
Meals on Wheels
Meals On Wheels, together with the Free State's premier's office and social development department, will be offering support by providing cooked meals, clean water and blankets.
“This is an unfortunate incident that has left the community of Jagersfontein devastated and we want to ensure we lessen the anxiety cause by this incident by making sure the community doesn’t have to worry about where their next meal will come from” said the organisation.
“Our response is to see to it that the displaced families are fed, given clean water to drink and blankets to keep warm. As it stands, more than 250 households are displaced, 15 houses are destroyed, and one person is deceased. The roads are inaccessible, no electricity and telecom badly affected.”
Anyone who wants to donate via Meals On Wheels can make a monetary donation to:
Acc Name: Meals on Wheels Community Services SA
Account No: 4076236605
Bank: Absa
Branch: Brandwag
Account Type: Current Account
Gift of the Givers
Non-profit organisation Gift of the Givers is providing cooked meals and water to those affected.
“We must remember human dignity in our profession. We deal with suffering — people with no homes, people with no food. How are we attuned to that dignity?” said the founder Imtiaz Sooliman.
Monetary donations can be made to:
Bank: Standard Bank
Account name: Gift of the Givers
Branch code: 057525
Account number: 052137228
Reference: Jagersfontein floods
SA Red Cross Society
The SA Red Cross Society is providing relief to the community through psychosocial support, donations of clothing and food items.
A donation can be made to:
Account Name: South African Red Cross Society
Bank: Standard Bank
Account Number: 001355929
Branch Code: 051001
Reference: Jagersfontein floods
TimesLIVE is calling on all organisations providing relief efforts in Jagersfontein to contact us with information on their outreach.
