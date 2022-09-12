×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

IN PICS | Devastated Jagersfontein residents attempt to rescue the little they can after dam wall collapse

12 September 2022 - 15:58 By TimesLIVE
Two residents carry a suitcase of clothes they saved after the mudslide destroyed homes.
Two residents carry a suitcase of clothes they saved after the mudslide destroyed homes.
Image: GCIS

Residents of Jagersfontein in the Free State tried to rescue what was left of their homes and possessions on Monday after the collapse of the local mine’s tailings dam wall.

The collapse resulted in mudslides that engulfed nearby homes.

One person died, scores were injured, more than 200 people were displaced and a few people remain unaccounted for. 

A Jagersfontein resident inspecting documents after a mudslide destroyed homes.
A Jagersfontein resident inspecting documents after a mudslide destroyed homes.
Image: GCIS
Mud from the mine’s tailings dam covered almost everything in Jagersfontein.
Mud from the mine’s tailings dam covered almost everything in Jagersfontein.
Image: GCIS
Mud from the collapse of the mine’s tailings dam wall swept into people's homes.
Mud from the collapse of the mine’s tailings dam wall swept into people's homes.
Image: GCIS
Homes, cars and other structures were not spared when the mine's tailings dam wall collapsed.
Homes, cars and other structures were not spared when the mine's tailings dam wall collapsed.
Image: GCIS
A resident holding some items he managed to save at Jagersfontein.
A resident holding some items he managed to save at Jagersfontein.
Image: GCIS
Jagersfontein residents look at the damage caused by the mine's tailings dam wall collapse.
Jagersfontein residents look at the damage caused by the mine's tailings dam wall collapse.
Image: GCIS
The Jagersfontein landscape after the dam wall collapsed.
The Jagersfontein landscape after the dam wall collapsed.
Image: GCIS
Residents tried to save the little that was left after the the mine’s tailings dam wall collapsed on Sunday.
Residents tried to save the little that was left after the the mine’s tailings dam wall collapsed on Sunday.
Image: GCIS

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Two elderly people missing after Jagersfontein dam wall collapse

Free State emergency medical services say a search is still on for two elderly people who went missing after the dam wall collapse in Jagersfontein ...
News
2 hours ago

Rietkuil substation still inaccessible after Jagersfontein mine dam collapse

Eskom says it has made significant progress since Sunday in restoring bulk electricity supply to Jagersfontein in the Free State.
News
2 hours ago

WATCH | Hundreds displaced after Jagersfontein dam wall collapses, houses destroyed​

A tailings dam wall collapsed, flooding the nearby town with mine waste water.
News
3 hours ago

Ramaphosa to visit Jagersfontein after mine dam wall tragedy

President Cyril Ramaphosa was on Monday expected to visit the mining town of  Jagersfontein in Free State after the collapse of a dam wall which left ...
Politics
8 hours ago

Houses and vehicles swept away as dam wall bursts in Free State town

Houses and vehicles were swept away early on Sunday when the wall of a dam burst in the mining town of Jagersfontein in the Free State.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Dlamini-Zuma confirms she will challenge Ramaphosa Politics
  2. Construction mafias threaten to destroy SA News
  3. Zimbabweans ‘not bothering’ to apply for visas: Aaron Motsoaledi News
  4. Mhlathuze Water millions allegedly went into building mansions for CEO and ... News
  5. First picture of giant whirlpool off Wild Coast has scientists pondering South Africa

Latest Videos

Hundreds displaced after Jagersfontein dam wall collapses, houses destroyed​
Privately owned rhino are under threat