Residents of Jagersfontein in the Free State tried to rescue what was left of their homes and possessions on Monday after the collapse of the local mine’s tailings dam wall.
The collapse resulted in mudslides that engulfed nearby homes.
One person died, scores were injured, more than 200 people were displaced and a few people remain unaccounted for.
IN PICS | Devastated Jagersfontein residents attempt to rescue the little they can after dam wall collapse
Image: GCIS
