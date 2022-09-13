Life sentence for man who raped woman in her Diepsloot home

Mandulo Moyo, who raped a woman at her Diepsloot home in 2017, was sentenced to life imprisonment at the Randburg magistrate's court on Tuesday.
Moyo and two others attacked the woman, who had been asleep alongside her two-month-old baby, on April 28 2017.
“They knocked on the door, pretending to be police officers, and when she opened the door, she was hit on the head with a brick.
“She became unconscious and woke up to find one male raping her, and the second man raped her without a condom,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
The assailants fled with belongings including cellphones and bank cards.
The victim reported the case and was medically examined, including with DNA swabs.
The case remained unsolved until Moyo was arrested a month later in another Diepsloot gang-rape case.
Mjonondwane said his swab was sent to the forensic laboratory, where it matched the DNA previously collected.
He was charged with rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances and contravention of the Immigration Act.
Mjonondwane said the state asked the court to reject Moyo's version that he was in a relationship with the woman.
“The NPA frowns upon males who conduct themselves in a manner that seeks to undermine the rights of women and children,” she said.
