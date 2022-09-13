×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Life sentence for man who raped woman in her Diepsloot home

13 September 2022 - 18:02
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
A man who raped a woman in Diepsloot in 2017 has been sentenced to life in jail. Stock photo.
A man who raped a woman in Diepsloot in 2017 has been sentenced to life in jail. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

Mandulo Moyo, who raped a woman at her Diepsloot home in 2017, was sentenced to life imprisonment at the Randburg magistrate's court on Tuesday.

Moyo and two others attacked the woman, who had been asleep alongside her two-month-old baby, on April 28 2017.

“They knocked on the door, pretending to be police officers, and when she opened the door, she was hit on the head with a brick.

“She became unconscious and woke up to find one male raping her, and the second man raped her without a condom,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

The assailants fled with belongings including cellphones and bank cards.

The victim reported the case and was medically examined, including with DNA swabs. 

The case remained unsolved until Moyo was arrested a month later in another Diepsloot gang-rape case.

Mjonondwane said his swab was sent to the forensic laboratory, where it matched the DNA previously collected.

He was charged with rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances and contravention of the Immigration Act.

Mjonondwane said the state asked the court to reject Moyo's version that he was in a relationship with the woman.

“The NPA frowns upon males who conduct themselves in a manner that seeks to undermine the rights of women and children,” she said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Man who raped student in front of her mother gets life behind bars

The man was convicted of two counts of rape, attempted robbery, robbery with aggravating circumstances, assault and compelling or causing a person ...
News
2 hours ago

Illegal miner gets life and 103 years for killing metro cop in shoot-out

An illegal miner who shot dead an Ekurhuleni metro police officer, Johannes Jacobus van der Linde, in June last year was on Tuesday sentenced to life ...
News
2 hours ago

Life sentence for man who killed transport operator in Klerksdorp

Thabo Thakampana was sentenced to life imprisonment on Tuesday after his conviction for the murder of a businessman in 2019.
News
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Dlamini-Zuma confirms she will challenge Ramaphosa Politics
  2. Construction mafias threaten to destroy SA News
  3. Zimbabweans ‘not bothering’ to apply for visas: Aaron Motsoaledi News
  4. Mhlathuze Water millions allegedly went into building mansions for CEO and ... News
  5. Zondo applies to court to correct state capture report News

Latest Videos

'We ran in our pajamas': Jagersfontein survivor speaks of terror in mine dam ...
Hundreds displaced after Jagersfontein dam wall collapses, houses destroyed​