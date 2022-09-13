×

Illegal miner gets life and 103 years for killing metro cop in shoot-out

13 September 2022 - 15:41
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
An illegal miner who shot dead an Ekurhuleni metro police officer has been sentenced to life and 103 years' imprisonment. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/albund

An illegal miner who shot dead Ekurhuleni metro police officer Johannes Jacobus van der Linde in June last year was on Tuesday sentenced to life plus 103 years’ imprisonment.

The high court in Johannesburg sentenced Bhekisisa Samora Dlamini, 38, after finding him guilty of murder, attempted murder, possession of a prohibited firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition on September 2.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said Van der Linde and five of his colleagues were searching for illegal miners in the bushes around Primrose, Germiston, when they were shot at by the accused and other illegal miners. 

“The officers returned fire but unfortunately Van der Linde was fatally shot during the crossfire. Dlamini was apprehended at the scene, while his accomplices managed to escape,” NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

Senior state advocate Thamsanqa Mpekana presented the victim impact statement detailing the impact the death of the officer had on his family.

“His wife stated that her family suffered psychological, physical and mental trauma because of his untimely death,” he said.

Van der Linde's wife said her husband was the breadwinner and his death left not only herself and her children but the deceased’s mother and siblings financially crippled.

“The NPA commends Warrant Officer Ursula Kelly, from the Hawks in Germiston, and advocate Mpekana for their commitment to ridding society of heartless criminals,” said Mjonondwane. 

