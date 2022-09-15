A fed-up KwaZulu-Natal principal has warned parents that their ill-disciplined children will be allowed to finish their schooling at John Ross College to “protect the school body”.
In a stern warning posted on Facebook, principal Janienne King held nothing back.
She said the Richards Bay school was experiencing “extra discipline problems” with grade 8 and 9 pupils, while grade 10 and 11s pupils were bunking classes.
“I have been a teacher for 38 years now and I'm alarmed at how some children behave and speak to teachers. It has to stop. That is why I’m writing to you now. All my heads of department teach and do discipline and they are overwhelmed.
“Telling us you can’t control the child at home either is your responsibility. Schools are not babysitting institutions but learning institutions,” she said.
King said the heads of department were in contact with parents and she was signing warning letters daily. “But the same names keeping cropping up again and again. Staff are limited in what they can do. We can punish, send warning letters and suspend. Serious misbehaviour means a tribunal.
KZN principal issues stern warning to parents of ill-disciplined pupils
PMB pupil in court after deputy principal's car set alight
“Pupils need to be reminded that we only have to keep them at John Ross College until the end of grade 9, or when they turn 15.
“While the constitution guarantees them a right to education, it does not guarantee them a right to education at John Ross College. We are allowed to issue no returns to protect the rest of the school body.
“I'm receiving more and more letters from parents complaining about the behaviour of pupils, which stops other children from being able learn and study. My responsibility is to the school body, not to individuals who do not know how to behave, nor care about others.”
King urged parents to discuss the threat with their children so they do not get a shock.
“And remind grade 8 and 9 learners that if they do not pass maths at 40% and English at 50%, they automatically fail the grade. These rules are set by the department not by John Ross College. And we are not able to change marks, so please do not ask for that.”
King declined to say when contacted by TimesLIVE on Thursday.
The provincial education department did not immediately respond.
TimesLIVE
