×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Three female pupils 'sexually harassed' at Midrand school

10 September 2022 - 15:28
The Gauteng education department has condemned an alleged sexual assault on three female pupils at a Midrand school this week. Stock image.
The Gauteng education department has condemned an alleged sexual assault on three female pupils at a Midrand school this week. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

The Gauteng department of education has condemned allegations of sexual harassment at school.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said three female grade 8 pupils were allegedly sexually assaulted this week at Ponelopele Oracle Secondary School in Kaalfontein, Midrand.

“It is alleged that a male grade 10 learner sexually harassed two grade 8 girl learners after school on Tuesday and Wednesday. These incidents were only reported to the principal on Thursday during learning hours,” Mabona said.

The school called in the parents of the complainants and the perpetrator, he said.

“Subsequently, on Friday, another parent of a grade 8 girl learner at the school reported a case of sexual harassment of her child by two grade 10 boy learners and one grade 11 boy learner,” Mabona said.

Inequality and glamour drive SA’s young women to sex-for-cash blessers: study

Researchers identify poverty, the gender gap, desire for luxury, and romantic notions of love and security as some of the factors behind the ...
News
3 days ago

He said psychosocial support was provided to the victims and their parents by the district officials and disciplinary hearings were scheduled for the perpetrators.

Police are investigating the allegations.

“We condemn in the strongest possible sense any ill-discipline in our schools and such behaviour will never be tolerated,” Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said. 

“These cases are worrisome. Any learner or employee who is reported to have sexually harassed anyone on our school premises will face the necessary disciplinary action and can possibly be removed from our school.

“We urge victims or witnesses to report such cases so that they can be dealt with immediately.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Fifa bans former Zimbabwe football official for sexual harassment

Football governing body Fifa has banned a former official of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) from all football-related activities for five ...
News
1 week ago

New LGBTQI+ guidelines the latest test for schools

Recommendations expected to include advice on a dress code or gender-neutral uniforms for LGBTQI+ pupils, the provision of gender-neutral toilets and ...
News
6 days ago

Employee sues for R10m after claim of rape at staff party

Three court challenges have been lodged against an agency of the department of human settlements including a R2m defamation suit against it and a ...
News
1 week ago

For sexual consent in Spain, only ‘yes means yes’ with new law

Spain strengthens rape law with landmark sexual consent bill
World
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. About the queen? Malema’s ‘good riddance; only one remains in SA’ comments get ... South Africa
  2. Lindani Myeni’s widow denied visa extension by home affairs News
  3. No, you can't turn the R480 Sassa child grant into R38,520 South Africa
  4. First picture of giant whirlpool off Wild Coast has scientists pondering South Africa
  5. Remembering Queen Elizabeth’s complicated relationship with Zimbabwe Africa

Latest Videos

Privately owned rhino are under threat
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'