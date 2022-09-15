×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

School disruptions in Alex as pupils protest after stabbing of deputy principal

15 September 2022 - 17:03 By TimesLIVE
Schooling disrupted in Alexandra as pupils protest, calling for better safety at their schools.
Schooling disrupted in Alexandra as pupils protest, calling for better safety at their schools.
Image: 123RF/paylessimages

Scores of pupils, some with guns, from Alexandra township embarked on a protest on Thursday after the stabbing of the deputy principal of Realogile High School, allegedly by a pupil. 

The Gauteng education department said the stabbing occurred on Wednesday. 

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said they were concerned about the schooling disruptions that followed. 

“Reports allege that pupils from Realogile High School ran amok in Alexandra on Thursday morning, marching to five other high schools in the area, removing pupils from their classes and mobilising them to join their march. All this in solidarity wth their deputy principal, who was allegedly stabbed by a pupil with a pair of scissors on school premises. More so, pupils were also demanding for safety at their schools," Mabona said.

Grade 7 pupil accused of killing Alexandra High School teen

Alexandra's school system has been rocked by another fatal attack involving pupils, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi disclosed on Friday.
News
1 year ago

“Reports state that the pupil was called into the office for reported misconduct. He allegedly stormed out of the office and returned with two pairs of scissors, with which he began chasing and assaulting both the principal and deputy principal.

“The deputy principal allegedly sustained injuries and was rushed to a local medical facility. Fortunately, his condition improved and he has since been discharged. However, this incident has angered the school community of Realogile High, and is suspected to have been the driving force behind today’s unrest," Mabona added. 

Police were called to attend to the unrest on Thursday. The arrival of the police led to pupils dispersing to their homes. 

Mabona said matric pupils who are writing their prelim exams were fortunately not affected by the protest. 

Meanwhile, education MEC Panyaza Lesufi stressed that he took the safety of pupils seriously. 

“As the department we are working tirelessly to ensure learners are safe in all our schools. It is concerning that some learners were reported to have even brandished firearms during the unrest," Lesufi said.

"We urge all learners to refrain from acts of misconduct at our schools and use the appropriate channels to raise important matters.”  

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Alex community shocked as local teens among those charged for deadly township shootings

“These children have blood on their hands. We honestly expected to find older people, not such young children to be behind such big crimes,” said ...
News
1 month ago

Primary school pupils find skeleton under mobile classroom in Joburg

Primary school pupils made the gruesome discovery of a human skeleton while retrieving a soccer ball from under a mobile classroom in Alexandra, ...
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Adios amigo: Shabalala heads to jail after leave to appeal is denied News
  2. Police team catches robbery, theft and housebreaking suspects in Pretoria South Africa
  3. ANC Youth League likely to elect first female president — here are the front ... News
  4. Ramaphosa 'blown away' by new KZN automotive wiring facility South Africa
  5. Expired Zim exemption permit holders who don’t apply for legal status ‘will be ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death
War of words at Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry