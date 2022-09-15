“Reports state that the pupil was called into the office for reported misconduct. He allegedly stormed out of the office and returned with two pairs of scissors, with which he began chasing and assaulting both the principal and deputy principal.
School disruptions in Alex as pupils protest after stabbing of deputy principal
Image: 123RF/paylessimages
Scores of pupils, some with guns, from Alexandra township embarked on a protest on Thursday after the stabbing of the deputy principal of Realogile High School, allegedly by a pupil.
The Gauteng education department said the stabbing occurred on Wednesday.
Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said they were concerned about the schooling disruptions that followed.
“Reports allege that pupils from Realogile High School ran amok in Alexandra on Thursday morning, marching to five other high schools in the area, removing pupils from their classes and mobilising them to join their march. All this in solidarity wth their deputy principal, who was allegedly stabbed by a pupil with a pair of scissors on school premises. More so, pupils were also demanding for safety at their schools," Mabona said.
Grade 7 pupil accused of killing Alexandra High School teen
“Reports state that the pupil was called into the office for reported misconduct. He allegedly stormed out of the office and returned with two pairs of scissors, with which he began chasing and assaulting both the principal and deputy principal.
“The deputy principal allegedly sustained injuries and was rushed to a local medical facility. Fortunately, his condition improved and he has since been discharged. However, this incident has angered the school community of Realogile High, and is suspected to have been the driving force behind today’s unrest," Mabona added.
Police were called to attend to the unrest on Thursday. The arrival of the police led to pupils dispersing to their homes.
Mabona said matric pupils who are writing their prelim exams were fortunately not affected by the protest.
Meanwhile, education MEC Panyaza Lesufi stressed that he took the safety of pupils seriously.
“As the department we are working tirelessly to ensure learners are safe in all our schools. It is concerning that some learners were reported to have even brandished firearms during the unrest," Lesufi said.
"We urge all learners to refrain from acts of misconduct at our schools and use the appropriate channels to raise important matters.”
