South Africa

Primary school pupils find skeleton under mobile classroom in Joburg

03 June 2022 - 15:13 By TIMESLIVE
Pupils and staff received trauma support after the human skeleton was found under a mobile classroom. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/couperfield

Primary school pupils made the gruesome discovery of a human skeleton while retrieving a soccer ball from under a mobile classroom in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg.

The provincial education department said its psychosocial unit had been dispatched to provide counselling and trauma support for pupils and staff at MC Weiler Primary School.

The skeleton was found on Thursday.

“This discovery was made during school break between 11am and 11.30am when learners allegedly went to fetch a soccer ball that was underneath the grade 5A mobile classroom. The learners reportedly identified their discovery as a human skeleton and immediately informed their educators,” department spokesperson Steve Mabona said on Friday.

“The school’s management contacted the police and released pupils at 1pm to allow police officials to conduct investigations.

“Police officials inspected the scene and the learners' discovery was confirmed to be a human skeleton. The body was removed and police indicated that an inquest case will be investigated.”

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: “While we await further reports from the police, learning at the school will continue with necessary psychosocial support.”

TimesLIVE

