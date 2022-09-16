×

South Africa

Legal Practice Council welcomes decision to strike Teffo from the roll

16 September 2022 - 16:26
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
There were 22 complaints against Malesela Teffo, who was struck off the roll of legal practitioners on Friday. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The Legal Practice Council (LPC) on Friday said it does not take pleasure when legal practitioners are struck off the roll, but highlighted the importance of protecting the law from officials who do not act in line with the rules.

The council made this remark on Friday in welcoming the Pretoria high court judgment which saw advocate Malesela Teffo struck off the roll of legal practitioners.

The court decision followed 22 complaints received by the council, which were presented to court in its application to have Teffo struck off or suspended as a legal practitioner.

The LPC is a statutory body responsible for regulatory affairs of the legal industry. It said the complaints, from 2019 to this year, include:

  • assault;
  • misleading the court on several occasions;
  • being in contempt of court;
  • breaching court orders;
  • consulting clients without a brief from an attorney; and
  • misappropriating funds received from clients.

“The ruling means he is not able to practice, cannot offer advice or appear in court as a legal practitioner, or offer these services to members of the public,” LPC chair Janine Myburgh said.

She said the council's role was to safeguard the public and maintain the required legal standards in the profession.

“When complaints are brought to our attention, we have a strict process outlined in the Legal Practice Act we follow to investigate and determine whether there has been a contravention of rules and/or regulations,” Myburgh said.

The council urged legal practitioners to always act according to the rules and requirements of the Legal Practice Act and to act in a manner that upholds the high repute of the legal profession.

“The LPC never takes pleasure in a legal practitioner being struck off or suspended, as many have worked hard to qualify and be admitted. However, it is important to protect the public from individuals that do not act in line with the rules and regulations of the profession,” Myburgh said.

TimesLIVE

