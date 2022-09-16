“All the pieces of Nat are scattered all over, so they must be combined in a museum. This is for generations and generations [to come]. If there is no museum, then the next generations will not know anything [about him].”
Build a museum for storytellers like Nat Nakasa and preserve black history, family urges government
Image: Lwazi Hlangu
The family of the late Nathaniel “Nat” Nakasa has asked the government to build a museum to pay tribute to the iconic journalist to preserve his story.
Nakasa was an anti-apartheid journalist who died in 1965 after falling off a building in the US. He was buried in a New York cemetery until his remains were exhumed and reburied in Chesterville, Durban in 2014, following efforts by the department of arts and culture and SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) council member Mary Papayya.
However, in January this year, his grave was one of those vandalised at Heroes Acre, Chesterville, with former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa's. The tombstones were reportedly damaged by people dissatisfied with the slow progress of the Meyiwa murder case.
Sanef and Sanlam, who sponsor the Nat Nakasa Awards to honour print, broadcast and online media excellence, partnered in the restoration of his grave and hosted its official viewing on Friday.
Nakasa’s sister, Gladys Maphumulo, said the vandalism reflected the sad state of the nation and its people.
“It’s not nice seeing what is happening in our country. People vandalising tombstones shows the sad state of our country. Our country [is] slowly descending [into] darkness, but we trust God to guide us so it can dawn on our children what they’re doing is bad,” she said.
Even in death there is no peace for Nat Nakasa
She thanked Sanef, Sanlam and Papayya, who was also in attendance.
Papayya said Maphumulo had pleaded with Sanef to assist with repatriating her brother's remains.
“In 2009, Sanef asked former president Jacob Zuma and then KwaZulu-Natal premier Dr Zweli Mkhize to help. They came through and set everything in motion, and Sanef asked to be the convener of the project,” she said.
“Working with a collective of entities from 2009 to August 2014, Gladys stood at the Ferncliff Cemetery in New York and saw the exhumation of his remains. In September 2014 he was laid to rest here. That was his dying wish, to come back home. That is one example of government-private sector partnership.”
Maphumulo also pleaded with the local ward councillor Hugh Makhathini to engage with the mayor about building a museum in her brother’s honour.
“All the pieces of Nat are scattered all over, so they must be combined in a museum. This is for generations and generations [to come]. If there is no museum, then the next generations will not know anything [about him].”
She said they have engaged different leaders since Nakasa's reburial on the museum proposal.
“If there is a museum then his things, his writings would be in a safe space because they are not serving anyone by being buried in suitcases. They need to be exposed so that everybody, including tourists, can see them.
“The history of black people eventually fades away because we don’t document it physically, we just pass it on orally. For today’s youth and future generations who may want to follow in his footsteps, they will need to see his work and his story.”
Makhathini, the ward 24 councillor in Chesterville, said he supported the proposal and would discuss it with the mayor. He said such an initiative was long overdue.
“It’s not just about honouring Baba Nat but also other heroes like Mahlatsi Champion. We will try as a council to [use our] influence [to make this] a reality,” he said.
“Our township is very small but it has produced former premier Willies Mchunu and one of your own [Sunday Times sport editor] BBK. We are small but punch above our weight.
“It’s also good for Durban tourism. As someone who sits in the committee of economic development and planning, which is responsible for the Durban tourism unit, I [believe] the museum will create excitement and bring tourists to the city who will want to know who Nat Nakasa was. It’s a win-win for everyone, the family and Durban council.”
