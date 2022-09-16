Former advocate in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trail Teffo Malesela has been slammed by scores of people online for barging into court and demanding to see the judge.
Malesela, in his robes, walked into the Pretoria high court saying he was “back from leave” and demanded to see judge Tshifhiwa Maumela.
A conversation between him and the other lawyers ensued. After a few moments, Teffo walked to the passage leading to the judges' chambers. Armed police officers followed.
Advocate Zandile Mshololo, for accused 5, was heard saying: ''Call the security. He is here to fight the judge.’’
Several police officers walked into the court and went to the judge’s chambers. A few minutes later, police came back and Maumela followed.
Prosecutor George Baloyi said Teffo wanted to deal with the matter of the controversial second docket related to the murder.
He said Teffo wanted all parties involved in the trial to see the judge, and, when they refused, forced his way past them.
Teffo represented four of the five men accused of Meyiwa’s murder before withdrawing from the case.
Speaking on Power98.7, he denied he forced his way into the court to see the judge in his chambers.
Teffo said his appearance was planned a day before.
“My appearance at the court was an agreement with the National Prosecution Authority,” he said.
'Malema is right, Teffo is making this about himself': SA reacts to the advocate's antics
‘He is disrespectful and has made the case about him’: Malema’s tirade against advocate Teffo
On social media, many said Teffo's antics proved EFF leader Julius Malema's claim that he was making the trial about himself.
Addressing media in July, Malema said Teffo was disrespectful and making the trial about himself.
“I am not sympathetic towards Teffo. He is disrespectful and has made the case about him. That is why we are being asked about him and not about how the case is going.”
According to Malema, Teffo’s lack of skill is the reason he is disrespectful.
“I have chickens where I stay in Polokwane. If they steal those chickens, I will not call Teffo to represent me. He has no skill, no decorum and no respect for the bench at all.”
READ MORE:
