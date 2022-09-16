×

South Africa

Serial rapist who lured victims by promising them jobs gets life in jail

16 September 2022 - 15:41
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
A Daveyton man who raped seven women in three months will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda

A serial rapist from Daveyton in Ekurhuleni, who lured his victims by promising them jobs, was on Friday sentenced to four life terms and an additional 30 years for seven rape convictions.

The Pretoria high court, sitting in Benoni, also sentenced Sibusiso Mvusi Khoza, 32, to five years for attempted rape, 15 years each for five counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, five years for common robbery and three years' imprisonment for assault.

The court ordered that the sentences run concurrently with that of life imprisonment. 

“In three months, from January to March 2021, Khoza raped seven women aged between 21 and 37, using the same modus operandi. He would lure his victims by promising them job opportunities.

“He would advertise job opportunities on social media or approach them in person. After his victims showed interest in the job, he would ask to meet them at a date and place identified by him,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

At the meeting, Khoza would ask them to walk with him to the potential employer, Instead he would take them to a corn field in Putfontein, where he raped and threatened them with a firearm and knife, Mahanjana added. 

After raping them, he would rob them of their belongings, such as money and cellphones.

Khoza, who pleaded not guilty and has been in custody since his arrest on May 25 last year, was traced through his cellphone. 

TimesLIVE

