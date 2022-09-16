Sipho Mabasa was arrested by the Lenasia police on June 16 2020 in possession of a pistol and ammunition. He was linked to the Jabulani murder case through ballistics evidence.
“Det Sgt Banele Gavin Ndlovu, working with a multidisciplinary team, consisting of the murder and robbery squad and the Johannesburg tactical response team, worked tirelessly to gather circumstantial evidence, as the surviving victims could not identify the three men who attacked them when they were having a birthday celebration, leaving six people dead and one of the victims partially disabled,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
In addition to the six life terms, the high court in Johannesburg also sentenced Mabasa to an additional 25 years in prison for possession of unlicensed firearms, 15 years for attempted murder and three years for possession of ammunition.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Six life terms for man who opened fire at Soweto hostel, killing six
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin
A man who shot dead six people at the Jabulani hostel in Soweto in June 2020 was on Friday sentenced to six life terms.
The victims were in a shack within the hostel precinct on June 8 when three men armed with handguns and rifles started shooting at the structure from different positions.
Sipho Mabasa was arrested by the Lenasia police on June 16 2020 in possession of a pistol and ammunition. He was linked to the Jabulani murder case through ballistics evidence.
“Det Sgt Banele Gavin Ndlovu, working with a multidisciplinary team, consisting of the murder and robbery squad and the Johannesburg tactical response team, worked tirelessly to gather circumstantial evidence, as the surviving victims could not identify the three men who attacked them when they were having a birthday celebration, leaving six people dead and one of the victims partially disabled,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
In addition to the six life terms, the high court in Johannesburg also sentenced Mabasa to an additional 25 years in prison for possession of unlicensed firearms, 15 years for attempted murder and three years for possession of ammunition.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Group who were with Senzo Meyiwa spent night at his house after shooting
Mpumalanga homeowner shoots dead two intruders armed with knives
Six 'zama zamas' shot, bludgeoned and mutilated
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos