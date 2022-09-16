×

South Africa

Six life terms for man who opened fire at Soweto hostel, killing six

16 September 2022 - 15:15
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
A man who shot and killed six people at a hostel in Soweto in June 2020 has been sentenced to six life terms. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin

A man who shot dead six people at the Jabulani hostel in Soweto in June 2020 was on Friday sentenced to six life terms.

The victims were in a shack within the hostel precinct on June 8 when three men armed with handguns and rifles started shooting at the structure from different positions.

Sipho Mabasa was arrested by the Lenasia police on June 16 2020 in possession of a pistol and ammunition. He was linked to the Jabulani murder case through ballistics evidence.

“Det Sgt Banele Gavin Ndlovu, working with a multidisciplinary team, consisting of the murder and robbery squad and the Johannesburg tactical response team, worked tirelessly to gather circumstantial evidence, as the surviving victims could not identify the three men who attacked them when they were having a birthday celebration, leaving six people dead and one of the victims partially disabled,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.

In addition to the six life terms, the high court in Johannesburg also sentenced Mabasa to an additional 25 years in prison for possession of unlicensed firearms, 15 years for attempted murder and three years for possession of ammunition.

TimesLIVE

