×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Stage 4 load-shedding extended to Sunday as breakdowns hamper supply

16 September 2022 - 13:57 By TimesLIVE
Stage 4 is due to breakdowns at Kriel, Majuba and Tutuka power stations.
Stage 4 is due to breakdowns at Kriel, Majuba and Tutuka power stations.
Image: 123RF/EVGENI BISHTOK

With 15,319MW of capacity unavailable due to breakdowns and 7,210MW on planned maintenance, Eskom has extended stage 4 load-shedding until Sunday morning.

Thereafter, the electricity utility predicts enforced outages will be at stage 3 until Monday at 5am.

This is due to breakdowns of a generating unit each at Kriel, Majuba and Tutuka power stations over the past 24 hours.

"While some generation units are anticipated to return to service during next week, it is necessary to extend the load-shedding to replenish the emergency generation reserves, which have been depleted by extensive utilisation to limit the amount of load-shedding over the past two weeks," Eskom said.

"The teams are working around the clock to return units to service."

An outlook of load-shedding stages for the week ahead will be provided on Sunday.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

RELATED ARTICLES:

WATCH | ‘Eskom won’t be privatised’: Mabuza weighs in on political hot potatoes

Deputy president David Mabuza answered questions in parliament on Thursday where Eskom and illegal mining took centre stage.
News
18 hours ago

WATCH | 'The 5 stages of grief are just stages of load-shedding': This take on blackouts will have you in stitches

"Just see if the neighbours have power." Eskom continues to cause grief!
News
1 day ago

Stage 4 load-shedding to continue this week as more units break down

Eskom said on Wednesday stage 4 load-shedding will continue on Thursday and Friday, with a possibility of lower stages from Saturday morning.
News
1 day ago

Today is the 100th day of blackouts this year

Eskom has implemented power cuts on 100 days in 2022, with more to come.
News
2 days ago

If you think SA has a power crisis, look at what's happening in Zimbabwe

On Wednesday the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company said it will cut power for up to 13 hours a day
Africa
17 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Adios amigo: Shabalala heads to jail after leave to appeal is denied News
  2. Police team catches robbery, theft and housebreaking suspects in Pretoria South Africa
  3. ANC Youth League likely to elect first female president — here are the front ... News
  4. Ramaphosa 'blown away' by new KZN automotive wiring facility South Africa
  5. Expired Zim exemption permit holders who don’t apply for legal status ‘will be ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...