In July, City Power denied there were areas or houses, including President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Hyde Park home, exempt from load-shedding.
“There is no person or institution within City Power supply areas that is exempted from load-shedding. This includes the president, premier and mayor,” City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena told The Citizen.
The department of public works and infrastructure said it was not responsible for load-shedding schedules in any area or government building.
This after many questioned why government buildings and state accommodation in Pretoria were not affected by load-shedding.
“For the past few days, the department has been inundated with enquiries regarding load-shedding at Bryntirion Estate which houses members of the executive,” said the department.
“We we want to place it on record that as much as we are responsible for the upkeep and maintenance of Bryntirion Estate and other properties that house members of the executive, we are not responsible for determining load-shedding, the places and times when it should occur.
“It is the mandate and discretion of municipalities and Eskom to do that. This is why municipalities are able to switch off government buildings when they default, not us, because that is not our area of responsibility.”
The department said in the City of Cape Town, only the president and deputy president’s houses remain lit during load-shedding.
“As for ministerial houses, they experience the effects of load-shedding like everybody else in the neighbourhood as per the municipal load-shedding schedule.”
TimesLIVE is calling on readers to share their lists of places exempt from load-shedding by tweeting us or sending an email to letters@timeslive.co.za.
On social media some are sharing the areas they suspect are free of load-shedding.
Are there areas where the lights don’t go out ? Here’s where people think hotspots free of load-shedding are
As Eskom continues to implement load-shedding, many have called on the embattled power utility to release a list detailing places exempt from power outages.
Load-shedding was pushed to stage 6 on Sunday after several breakdowns at Eskom power stations. Stage 6 kicked in after a generation unit each at Kusile and Kriel power stations tripped.
According to Eskom CEO André de Ruyter, there is a risk of going beyond stage 6 load-shedding.
“There is a risk and we need to prepare for this risk and hence the urgent need to replenish our [emergency] reserves,” he said.
De Ruyter said there was a high likelihood of load-shedding continuing at stage 6 at the start of the week as diesel supplies needed to operate open cycle gas turbine peaking plants — and pumped storage scheme dam levels — were replenished.
“We will definitely have a high stage of load-shedding this week,” he said.
On social media, many asked Eskom and its spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha for a list of areas exempt from load-shedding.
On social media some are sharing the areas they suspect are free of load-shedding.
