Grin and bear it SA, Eskom is implementing stage 6 rolling blackouts

Beleaguered state-owned power utility Eskom has implemented stage 6 rolling blackouts on Sunday, putting sharper focus on SA's continuing energy crisis.
In a brief statement, Eskom said, after the tripping of a generation unit each at Kusile and Kriel power stations, stage 6 load-shedding had to be implemented.
“Stage 6 load-shedding was implemented effective 04.16am. Eskom appeals to the public to help conserve electricity.”
The energy parastatal has been escalating blackout stages from the beginning of the week, citing a breakout in generation capacity.
Stage 5 load-shedding was implemented on Saturday after five generating units had broken down overnight
