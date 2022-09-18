×

South Africa

Grin and bear it SA, Eskom is implementing stage 6 rolling blackouts

18 September 2022 - 06:31 By Rethabile Radebe
The energy parastatal has been escalating blackout stages from the beginning of the week, citing a breakout in generation capacity. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ beercrafter

Beleaguered state-owned power utility Eskom has implemented stage 6 rolling blackouts on Sunday, putting sharper focus on SA's continuing energy crisis. 

In a brief statement, Eskom said, after the tripping of a generation unit each at Kusile and Kriel power stations, stage 6 load-shedding had to be implemented.

“Stage 6 load-shedding was implemented effective 04.16am. Eskom appeals to the public to help conserve electricity.”

The energy parastatal has been escalating blackout stages from the beginning of the week, citing a breakout in generation capacity. 

Stage 5 load-shedding was implemented on Saturday after five generating units had broken down overnight

